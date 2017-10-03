2019: South East PDP supports zoning of president to North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East has endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which has zoned the office of president to the North and that of the national chairman to the southern part of the country.

Rising from a meeting of a zonal executive committee of the party, held in Enugu, South East PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on zoning of party positions allotted to the South East, in respect of the forthcoming elective national convention.

Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which was attended by former vice president and founding PDP member, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Governors of Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi (David Umahi, represented by his deputy); Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; the party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, Speakers of Houses of Assembly and other principal officers, former governors; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, among others, PDP (South East) Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, said the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme) in the November 18, 2017 governorship election.

The party equally mandated its governors in the South East, Umahi and National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding on the next national chairman.