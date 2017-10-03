2019: South East PDP supports zoning of president to North
— 3rd October 2017
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East has endorsed the party’s zoning arrangement, which has zoned the office of president to the North and that of the national chairman to the southern part of the country.
Rising from a meeting of a zonal executive committee of the party, held in Enugu, South East PDP reiterated its commitment to national unity and also reaffirmed the party’s earlier agreement on zoning of party positions allotted to the South East, in respect of the forthcoming elective national convention.
Presenting a communiqué after the meeting, which was attended by former vice president and founding PDP member, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Governors of Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu) and Ebonyi (David Umahi, represented by his deputy); Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly from the zone; the party’s Caretaker Committee National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi, Speakers of Houses of Assembly and other principal officers, former governors; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, among others, PDP (South East) Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, said the zonal leadership of the party will support its candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe (nee Ekwueme) in the November 18, 2017 governorship election.
The party equally mandated its governors in the South East, Umahi and National Assembly leaders from the zone to liaise with other geo-political zones in the country to reach an understanding on the next national chairman.
Post Views:
46
dr alex ekwueme in a meeting to support zoning formula of pdp for a presidential slot to go to the north and national chairmanship to the south. i am surprised that after many years of silence and i dont care posture by the respectable former vice president of nigeria in the face of massacre and anihilation of his people through operation python dance vis a vis the visible abandonement of the entire zone in the sitation of developmental projects. is it not infuriating that the ibos have a personality like dr ekwueme and we are laying our hands on the knees. one proverb in ibo had it that elder does not stand and watch a goat die helplessly on the stake. but dr ekwuemes is superflous. may be because the daughter has been selected as governorshhip running mate in anambra state election comes november, 2017, that was why he is now attending pdp zonal meetings. this supports the general believe that nigerian politicians are for their good only and not for the interest of the masses. why wonders why somebody like ekwueme is there and fulani herdsmen are making the ibos christmas meat and he cannot speak out, why wonders why ekwueme was there and no known project is been embarked by the present regime in the south east and he remains silence, the recent killings in a church in ozubulu, the murder of rev. father and other heinous crimes in the south east , yet, a former vice president is there siddon de look. that atiku abubakar is relevant today in the nigerian polity is because he speaks out when neccesary. to be called a gentleman when your neighbours are taken your fathers land and plots for granted is the height of self deceite.