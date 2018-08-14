– The Sun News
SOKOTO

2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko

— 14th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federated Organisation of Sokoto State Students’ Association (FOSSOSA) has denied the rumour making rounds that it has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari or Sen. Aliyu Wamakko for the 2019 presidential election.

The group stated this while reacting to a recent endorsement of President Buhari by the Coalition of Sokoto State Youths and Student Forum.

FOSSOSA claimed the two leaders had not been endorsed by it yet over alleged failure of the present government in the state to develop youths in the state.

The coalition said youths in the state have resolved to support All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the state to ensure its success in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the Chairman of Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Hon. Altine Shehu Kajiji, the students are happy with many achievements recorded by the present administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The students, who were led by its National President of FOSSOSA, Comrade Abubakar Basakwace, disowned members of the coalition, saying they were not students but mere ‘charlatans’.

“On behalf of all Sokoto State students within Nigeria, I want to make it categorically clear that FOSSOSA did not endorse any politician.  Sokoto students are not partisan and will never do such thing,” he said.

Basakwace added that “The rumour making rounds that Sokoto students have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Sen. Aliyu Wamakko for 2019 elections is false.”

He averred that the group would not allow itself to be used by any politician to achieve his selfish goals.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 14th August 2018 at 1:59 pm
    Reply

    Endorsement of buhari for re election is only coming from the northern region. The same region that has virtually been killed most and internally displaced by this bad government headed by one of their own. Sometimes i wonder if these people are normal .

Share