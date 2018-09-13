– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto APC members warn leadership against party ticket favoritism
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu
13th September 2018 - Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official
13th September 2018 - Zambian national stoned to death in S/Africa – Official
13th September 2018 - UN envoy launches new bid for peace in Yemen
13th September 2018 - Zimbabwe investigates s*xual harassment allegations against senior employees
13th September 2018 - Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady
13th September 2018 - President Mnangagwa calls for improved sanitation amid cholera outbreak
13th September 2018 - Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu
13th September 2018 - President Macron launches anti-poverty plan
Home / Elections / 2019: Sokoto APC members warn leadership against party ticket favoritism
APC SOKOTO PARTY FAVORITISM

2019: Sokoto APC members warn leadership against party ticket favoritism

— 13th September 2018

A spokesman said partymen were concerned about unfolding intrigues over alleged plans to award the party’s governorship ticket based on ‘favoritism’.

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A cross section of APC members in Sokoto State have warned the party leadership not to play favorites over who eventually wins the party ticket among the competing aspirants for governor.

They also urged the state party leadership to ensure it presents a formidable candidate as the flag bearer ahead of the governorship election in 2019.

Daily Sun reports that two aspirants have so far declared their intentions to vie for the party ticket. They include a two-term former commissioner of finance and local government, and the incumbent Deputy Governor, Ahmad Aliyu.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, a spokesman for the members, Musa Abdullahi (APC, Sokoto North LGA), said partymen were concerned about unfolding intrigues over alleged plans to award the party’s governorship ticket based on ‘favoritism’.

He noted such a development could cause disunity and thereafter affect the party’s success if the party declines to present Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo as its flag bearer in the forthcoming governorship elections.

“We need to tell our party leaders the truth that any attempt to impose another candidate [apart] from the person of Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo to us will be resisted, and that may affect the party’s chance in [the] 2019 general elections.”

Another party member from Bodinga LGA said, based on their assessment, Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo remains a widely preferred candidate to most party members and the general electorates ahead of the state state.

He feared that the alleged plan of the party leadership, if allowed to manifest, may cause voters to be indecisive over who to vote for at the coming election.

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

protection

Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu

— 13th September 2018

NAN Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured transporters and traders of adequate protection in their parks and markets before, during and after proposed sit-at-home. Danmallam gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu during a meeting with commercial bus, tricycle and motorcycle unions as well as various traders’ unions and associations…

  • Lamis Benjamin

    Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN Nine people lost their lives while over 200 houses were destroyed and numerous farm lands washed out by flood in Gombe between May and August, an official has said. Mrs Lamis Benjamin, Deputy Director, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday. Lamis Benjamin said…

  • FIRST LADY EDO

    Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady

    — 13th September 2018

    The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead. Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Wife of the Governor of Edo State and First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki,‎ yesterday gave a reason why her husband has increased the number of women…

  • ESCAPE

    Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN The Controller General of Prisons, Ahmed Ja’faru has presented commendation letters to six prison officers who foiled escape of two inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prisons on May 5. ASP Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command made the disclosure in a statement  in Enugu on Thursday….

  • NIGER REPUBLIC

    Flood: Niger Republic community seeks access to Nigeria

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN Gaya community in Niger Republic have appealed to Kebbi Government to allow them utilise the access road in Bagudu Local Government pending the repair of its bridge that was washed away by flood. The governor of Gaya city, Samaila Usman, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]