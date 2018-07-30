– The Sun News
2019: Smart Adeyemi receives royal blessing
ADEYEMI

2019: Smart Adeyemi receives royal blessing

— 30th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

It was a glorious day for Sen. Smart Adeyemi, at the weekend, as thousands of his supporters cutting across three communities in Okun land trooped out to give support for his senatorial ambition.

The senator’s  first port of call was Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state where the traditional ruler, Oba Rabiu Sule  showered his Royal blessings on him.

The traditional ruler described Adeyemi as the son of the soil, saying that the former senator had, at different times, positively impacted  on lives of his subjects stressing that he is one of the few politicians that can be trusted to deliver the dividend of democracy.

Adeyemi who also visited Kabba was later treated to a luncheon party at Oke Offin in Bunu district of Kabba- Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

In his speech on the occasion, he called for the creation of Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) in Kogi State, saying it would fast track development to the rural communities.

READ ALSO: Edo Police parade suspected kidnappers of ex-Army Major

The two- termed former senator. who said he had forwarded a proposal to the state government towards that effect, stressed that the earlier the creation of the LCDA the better for the social economic development of the rural communities in the state.

“The creation of LCDA in Kogi state is long over due bearing in mind the land mass and population.

“Each of the senatorial axis is bigger in land mass and population than some states in Nigeria. There should be a minimum of five wards for each of the LCDA.

“There should be Egbe, Ogbe, Ijumu Oke, Oworo, Kabba North, South, central, Koto zone A, B, Mokutu, Amuro, Lokoja North and South, Oke Oyi and Kete in the Western axis. Same should be reciprocated in the othe two senatorial districts.

“The challenges in the state presently is the ever increasing population emanating from people running away from some trouble states to Kogi and this is already telling on the infrastructures,” he added.

 

