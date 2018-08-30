– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - 2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians
30th August 2018 - Murray true to word with second round exit at U.S. Open
30th August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, others attend APC NEC meeting
30th August 2018 - Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks
30th August 2018 - Imo guber: Pascal Ejiogu picks APD nomination form
30th August 2018 - How to manage stress
30th August 2018 - 2019: I’ll restore party’s supremacy back to PDP, says Dankwambo 
30th August 2018 - Safe Motherhood: Sensitisation team storms Nembe
30th August 2018 - 2019: I’m for free, fair, credible election, Buhari assures May
30th August 2018 - INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout
Home / Elections / National / 2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians
ASPIRANT

2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians

— 30th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Presidential aspirant of Save Nigerian Congress (SNC), Ayo Dasilva, has urged Nigerians to look beyond primordial sentiments of zoning political positions in the country and elect credible people with viable programmes and policies that would better the lot of the masses.

He stated this on a radio programme, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while speaking on the need for Nigerians to stop selling their votes and vote noble people who are ready to serve as practised in advanced democracies.

Dasilva, stated that there was still hope to turn Nigeria around for good, if the people were willing to stand up and say no to vote buying.

According to him, “tribe, ethnic, gender, religion or whatever does not matter, we need vibrant personalities, policies and programmes that can improve our societies by reducing poverty, create employment, improve agriculture, provide quality health care, welfare, education and enabling environment for business to thrive among others.

“These are the things we see in Western nations, where Nigerians in Diaspora have continued to serve and better those societies while back home our nation is nothing to write about. It is on the  basis of performing better and improving the nation that I’m offering myself to serve”.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, others attend APC NEC meeting

The presidential aspirant, pointed out that SNC was created as a platform for the people to be able to save the nation from further degeneration.

He, however, enjoined all Nigerians to register in the ongoing, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration to be able to vote for candidates of their choice.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASPIRANT

2019: Shun sentiments, elect credible personalities, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians

— 30th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Presidential aspirant of Save Nigerian Congress (SNC), Ayo Dasilva, has urged Nigerians to look beyond primordial sentiments of zoning political positions in the country and elect credible people with viable programmes and policies that would better the lot of the masses. He stated this on a radio programme, in Abeokuta, Ogun State,…

  • MURRAY

    Murray true to word with second round exit at U.S. Open

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Andy Murray lived up to his pre-tournament prediction that he would not win this year’s U.S. Open when he was beaten 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 by Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in the second round on Wednesday. The former world number one and 2012 U.S. Open champion, who is still working his way back from hip…

  • APC NEC

    JUST IN: Buhari, Osinbajo, others attend APC NEC meeting

    — 30th August 2018

    …Dogara missing, Tinubu makes surprise appearance Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja. The arrival of the President at the venue of the meeting around 11:18am immediately signaled the commencement of the meeting which…

  • IMO GUBER

    Imo guber: Pascal Ejiogu picks APD nomination form

    — 30th August 2018

    …Party says Okorocha deceiving Nigerians, Imolites Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The race to the Imo State Government House gets tougher as Pascal Ejiogu formally picks the Expression of Interest and Nomination form of the Action Democratic Party (ADP)  for the 2019 governorship election. Speaking after picking the form, in Abuja, Pascal, son of a former Commissioner…

  • DANKWAMBO

    2019: I’ll restore party’s supremacy back to PDP, says Dankwambo 

    — 30th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  and governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, on Wednesday, promised to restore and promote the lost party’s supremacy if given the presidential ticket of the party to contest the forthcoming presidential election. He disclosed this while meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party faithful…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share