Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Monday, admonished corps members to avoid acts capable of threatening the smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in the country.

He gave the admonition on the occasion of the official closing ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘C’ orientation course held at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shauibu, assured them of adequate support and protection as they discharge their duty to their fatherland.

Said he, “Dear compatriots, you are the batch that may be charged with the enormous duty of facilitating the conduct of 2019 general elections.

“I, therefore, challenge you to prepare your minds to perform the exercise with diligence and high sense of patriotic commitment to the country.

“As umpires, avoid the temptation of doing those things that might threaten the smooth conduct of the elections and worst still, the unity and progress of our country.

“I assure you that government on its side, will do everything possible to guarantee your safety in the course of discharging your duties as youths on national service in your state of deployment”,‎ Obaseki said.

In his welcome address, the state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Clement Ojo, thanked the state governor for its support to the scheme.

He pleaded with the state governor to quickly complete the NYSC Permanent site to put an end to the accommodation problem faced by the corps members during the orientation exercise.

He also commended the corps members for their cooperation and high level of discipline exhibited throughout the period of their orientation course and expressed optimism that they would sustain same throughout their service year and beyond.