– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
25th July 2018 - Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands
25th July 2018 - Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi
25th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries
25th July 2018 - Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC
25th July 2018 - ‘Kwankwaso’s defection is a blessing to Ganduje’ – Iliyasu
25th July 2018 - Security Governance Initiative committee holds talks in Abuja
25th July 2018 - Fayemi unveils transition c’ittee members
25th July 2018 - N20b spent to secure Lagos in 3 years – Ambode
Home / Politics / 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
Shagari

2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

— 25th July 2018

NAN

Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections.

Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

The former Deputy Governor, who declared his intention when he met with PDP leaders in Sokoto, said that he would focus on the health, agriculture and education sectors if elected.

READ ALSO 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi

He also promised to pay special attention to youth and social development, and improve the state’s infrastructure.

Shagari declared that he was “very qualified” for the job in view of his experience as a deputy governor for eight years.

“I have visited practically every village in Sokoto and know the major concerns of the people. What I want is the opportunity to address such concerns,” he said.

On the gale of defections to the PDP, Shagari assured the new members of equal rights with everyone.

“We welcome all defectors from APC; in fact, we are waiting for more defectors so that PDP can be stronger,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Shagari

2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

— 25th July 2018

NAN Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples…

  • TECNO

    Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

    — 25th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10. The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries…

  • KUKAH

    Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims

    — 25th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka,  has donated relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. The Bishop described the incident as ‘an act of God’, and stressed that nobody could adequately prepare for natural disaster hence it can…

  • APCwomen

    2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), women leaders in Ebonyi have urged women members of the party to resist all forms of intimidation, harassment and monetary inducements in the 2019 general elections. They gave the advice on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a meeting held to sensitise APC women in Ebonyi, ahead of the 2019 polls….

  • SALIHU

    Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries

    — 25th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and owner of Bauchi-based Albarka Radio , Dr. Ladan Salihu, has won the  People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bauchi South senatorial primary election. The keenly contested the election ended around 3:00a.m.,  on Wednesday, at the party’s Secretariat in Bauchi. Saliu beat three…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share