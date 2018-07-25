2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

NAN

Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections.

Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

The former Deputy Governor, who declared his intention when he met with PDP leaders in Sokoto, said that he would focus on the health, agriculture and education sectors if elected.

He also promised to pay special attention to youth and social development, and improve the state’s infrastructure.

Shagari declared that he was “very qualified” for the job in view of his experience as a deputy governor for eight years.

“I have visited practically every village in Sokoto and know the major concerns of the people. What I want is the opportunity to address such concerns,” he said.

On the gale of defections to the PDP, Shagari assured the new members of equal rights with everyone.

“We welcome all defectors from APC; in fact, we are waiting for more defectors so that PDP can be stronger,” he said.