Home / Cover / National / 2019: Sekibo's sack has opened our eyes — Wike

2019: Sekibo’s sack has opened our eyes — Wike

— 27th August 2017

…Says APC only applauds judiciary when it wins cases

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the outcome of the litigation on the Rivers East Senatorial District seat “has opened our eyes ahead of 2019.”

Wike also lampooned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying they applaud the judiciary only when they win cases but launch campaigns of calumny against them if judgment goes to other candidates.

  He noted that the outcome of the case has confirmed the alarm he raised ahead of the rerun election that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Police were in partnership to rig elections in the state.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had last Thursday upheld the judgment of the Rivers State National and State Elections Petitions Tribunal, which sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Rivers East in the Senate, George Sekibo.

  The tribunal had in its judgment delivered on June 29, ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sekibo and directed that a fresh one be issued to Mr. Andrew Uchendu of the APC as the duly elected senator for Rivers East.

  Delivering the lead judgment in the appeal by Sekibo challenging the tribunal’s judgment, Justice Adamu Jauro, held that the petition filed by the sacked senator lacked merit.

Wike, while speaking yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting with leaders of Okirika and Ogu-Bolo local government areas at the Government House, Port Harcourt, noted that APC did not accuse the judiciary of corruption because they won the case.

  He said: “Now that we have lost, nobody is saying that the judiciary is corrupt. They are not saying that the judiciary is corrupt because they have won. Tomorrow, if we win, they will say judiciary is corrupt. Then, they will send security operatives to arrest the judges. Nobody will bother to go now and arrest the judges to find out what happened.” 

  The Governor stated that when the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) visited the state to flag off the construction of the State Judges’ Quarters, the APC went to town claiming that the PDP would procure all judgments at the courts.

  He noted: “But now, you will not see them claiming that the judgment was procured. I urge you to continue to have confidence in the judiciary.”

  Wike alleged that the Police colluded with APC to tender concocted results at the tribunal, which was relied upon to sack Sekibo. 

  He added: “Remember that last year, I raised an alarm that INEC and Police were planning to rig the rerun elections. We caught people printing INEC result sheets and reported the matter.  Somebody was arrested. They sent the person to Zone 6, Calabar, and granted him bail. Till now, they are yet to complete investigations into that critical matter.

 “INEC declared results. All of us know that if elections are held 20 times, Sekibo will win. INEC printed their own result sheets, same serial numbers; these people printed their own result sheets with same INEC serial numbers. You ask yourself, how did they get to know INEC serial numbers? Because they could not smuggle in their own result sheets, INEC declared the authentic results.  Unknown to us, they had gone to connive with the Police. That tells you what they want to do in 2019. Thank God they have alerted us. Instead of them to write INEC to give them the certified true copies of the result sheets, they went to the Police. Police are now in custody of INEC results. Police certified their own and gave them.”

  Wike alleged that while INEC authentic results were rejected, the ones manufactured by the Police High Command was admitted by the tribunal.

He said: “I have no trouble with that, but I thought that the reverse should have been the case. It has opened our eyes ahead of 2019.”

  In his remarks, Sekibo stated that Wike stood with him throughout the struggle. He assured the Governor of the support of Okrika people at all times. He said that contrary to insinuations, his loss at the Appeal Court had nothing to do with the so-called Ikwerre agenda.


He said: “I have been sacrificed and buried, but PDP will come back stronger and better. We shall stand with Wike.”

  1. Dr. Gberindyer Fidelis 27th August 2017 at 2:10 pm
    Congrats to Senator Uchendu. You won amidst a hostile environment.

We’ll resist Kanu’s re-arrest, MASSOB vows

— 27th August 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), Sunday vowed to resist any attempt by the federal government to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other principal leaders of Biafra agitation.

    — 27th August 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has continued to receive knocks over its decision to peg admission cut off marks at 120 and 100 for universities and polytechnics respectively. Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) today faulted the recent cut off point announced by JAMB, describing it as an embarrassment…

    — 27th August 2017

      Ahead of the Islamic Festival of Eid-Kabir coming up by the weekend, a top Boko Haram Commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok Girls and killing of youths in Madagali has surrendered and confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and…

    — 27th August 2017

    Floyd Mayweather has beaten Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, claiming his 50th victory and maintaining his unbeaten record. McGregor had been written off before the fight, but the Irishman surprised many of his critics with a largely professional display, taking the fight to 10 rounds. He got off to a flying start, throwing a series…

    — 27th August 2017

    Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, yesterday promised that all ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed and handed over to his successor in good condition next year. Fayose, who spoke at the Grand Finale of the 2017 edition of the Udiroko Cultural Festival in Ado Ekiti, said no single development project…

