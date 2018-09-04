– The Sun News
2019: SDP promises free, fair primaries in Benue

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Benue on Tuesday promised to organise free and fair primaries for all its aspirants, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The state chairman of the party, Engr. John Enemari, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi.

He said that the party was ready for the forthcoming general elections and would reclaim government in the state.

NAN recalls that the SDP had earlier ruled Benue for 18 months between 1992 and 1993, by Late Rev Fr. Moses Adasu.

Enemari said that the party was banking on its earlier achievements in the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

He stated that the 18-month administration of SDP during the third republic remained the best ever, since the creation of the state.

He described SDP as the “beautiful bride” of Benue politics, adding that it would record overwhelming victory in the 2019 polls.

“SDP had ruled Benue state between 1992 and 1993 before the regime was truncated on the 4th November 1993.

“Within this period, Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu-led administration was able to carry out landmark projects.

“Within 18 months, Adasu established Benue State University, Makurdi, College of Education Oju, built JS Tarka Foundation and relocated College of Education Katsina-Ala to its permanent site among others.

“So we are banking on these pervious achievements, coupled with our resolve to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants seeking nominations on our platform.

“We are now the beautiful bride of Benue politics; everybody wants to identify with us. That are why you will see that we have the highest number of aspirants seeking nominations in the state.

He noted that the party had received remarkable membership boost in the state following the ongoing internal crisis in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

