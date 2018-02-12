The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Use your office to foster unity, Gov. Ishaku tells Emir Sanusi
12th February 2018 - Head held high, Kim’s sister returns to North Korea
12th February 2018 - South African military investigates Congo torture reports
12th February 2018 - JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti
12th February 2018 - 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae
12th February 2018 - 370, 000 unclaimed PVCs recorded in Imo – REC
12th February 2018 - King Wadada: “One Love’’ album out to promote national unity
12th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day: Aphrodisiac, lingerie, chocolate top sellers in Lagos
12th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari in secret meeting with security chiefs
Home / National / 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae

2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae

— 12th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A former Finance Minister and also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), would provide a much better change positively for the nation if given a chance to lead.

Chief Falae, who is the national leader of the SDP, said that the party embodied the social re-engineering and massive development agenda of its late Presidential flagbearer, Chief Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) who won the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election. He promised that the party would pursue the ideals to the letter.

Falae spoke, on Sunday, at the party’s state  secretariat at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital,  through the party’ s state chairman and South West zonal chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, Dele Ekunola.

He was addressing party faithful during the declaration of intention for governorship by one of the party’s chieftains, Joseph Olugbenga Ayenimo, a doctor of Applied Chemistry and Australian based Ekiti indigene.

Fakae said: “SDP is a party with very long and sustained history of welfarism and respect for the rule of lawn the party , being an offshoot of the political family of our late sage, Chief Obafemj Awolowo and one under which the late Chief Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola contested and won the annulled June 12 , 1993 Presidentially election, is no doubt the best alternative for food governance in our state.

“Abiola may be dead but his philosophy, ideals  remain which becomes the manifestoes of the SDP.  Destiny can only be delayed but cannot be denied. ”

Urging party members to support his gubernatorial ambition, Ayenimo echoed what his party’s helmsman said: “My desire to fly the SDP in the governorship election is as a result of my conviction that the party is the only platform that can sustain the development and progress of our dear state, Ekiti.

“I am committed to the four cardinal programmes of the SDP, that is, Electricity, for all, jobs for all, Food for all, and Zero tolerance for corruption. I am here to offer myself to the service of Ekiti State and it’s people to provide political, economic and social developments and stability, through exemplary leadership, good governance, transparency and responsive governance.

I am going to pursue these ideals of MKO vigorously if given the mandate to lead the state,” he said.

Taking a critical swipe at the ruling party in the state, Ayenimo said: ” This is our time, we can’t just be looking and allow some people to continue to mortgage our future. Our leaders have failed provide leadership that could recognize the masses. Some of us went abroad to struggle because things have been bad in Nigeria. This is our time when we will liberate ourselves from the palpable poverty in our land.

“Though incumbent governor Fayose has done well in Ekiti but we want to do better. APC change has not done Nigeria any good. We have become more retrogressive and backward under APC government.

“Leaders of APC are pretenders and deceivers based on their response to Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari. They were happy when Baba wrote to former Goodluck Jonathan but now they are unhappy that the same OBJ has written to Buhari condemning his poor performance,” Ayenimo said.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Use your office to foster unity, Gov. Ishaku tells Emir Sanusi

— 12th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has urged the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi to use his exalted office as a respected traditional ruler to foster peace and unity rather than fan the embers of discord. In a press statement issued, in Jalingo, on Sunday, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media…

  • JUST IN: Security chiefs keep sealed lips after meeting with Buhari

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja After two and half hours of a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari with security chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Monday, no one from the meeting was willing to take questions  from State House Correspondents on the thrust of the meeting. The meeting which started around 11:00a.m. ended…

  • Herdsmen kill father of two in Ekiti

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Suspected herdsmen said to identified as Bororos have allegedly killed a father of two, Olayemi Tunde, 32, at Ipao, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Olayemi was reportedly killed, on Sunday afternoon, while he was returning from his farm. It was gathered that Olayemi,  a commercial motorbike rider, who also…

  • 2019: SDP can offer Nigeria a better change- Olu Falae

    — 12th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A former Finance Minister and also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), would provide a much better change positively for the nation if given a chance to lead. Chief Falae, who is the national leader…

  • 370, 000 unclaimed PVCs recorded in Imo – REC

    — 12th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, says that 370,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS) were yet be collected by the owners who had registered between 2011 and 2014 during the voters registration exercise. He also advised politicians to do their homework by reaching out to the electorates as the 2019…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share