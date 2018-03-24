The Sun News
2019: Saraki, Tinubu's humiliation will make Buhari's re-election tough –Shehu Sani

2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani

— 24th March 2018

• Says APC lacks ideology

Remi Adefulu

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari a tough bid.

Sani who spoke with Saturday Sun in an exclusive interview in Lagos declared that the ruling APC failed to accord Saraki and TInubu the respect they deserve for their contributions to the 2015 victory of the present governmen      

His words: “I must be frank with you, Tinubu has endured a lot of humiliation under the present administration. He was never much consulted, never much recognised as somebody who sacrificed his energy, time and resources to bring the party to where it is.

“It is rather unfortunate that after the party won and the government established, some people started calling some people criminals, thieves and people of questionable character.

“The South-West political leaders who contributed to the victory of the party have been treated with disdain and contempt.  That is in inimical to the interest of the South-West.”

Continuing, the federal lawmaker stated that other party leaders including the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, suffered a similar fate from name-callers, even as he claimed that the five former Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP) governors who dumped their party to work for APC in 2015 have since been abandoned

“The five PDP governors who abandoned Jonathan and joined the APC have been despised and treated with contempt.”

This, he added, also affects other leaders and parts of the country whom he said also feel abandoned.

Going down memory lane, the rights activist blamed the development on lack of ideology on the part of the APC and the lackadaisical attitude of President Buhari. “The APC was not formed on ideology. It is only a convergence for people from different political backgrounds.

“The issue was how to seize the vehicle from PDP and after seizing the vehicle, the problem now became, the direction the vehicle will go. You can see the contradiction in the party which has cracked into a cold war, and sometimes, hot war” he stressed.

Sani who further blamed President Buhari said: “The president has allowed the crisis to move from infancy to where it is now. Nobody could solve the crisis except the president because every body is a party to the crisis.”

According to him, Buhari preferred aligning with APC governors who he described as part of the crisis. He however expressed happiness that the Tinubu reconciliation committee  was already looking into the crisis with the aim of resolving it.

The lawmaker however warned that it will be a great disaster for Buhari to jettison the recommendations of the committee as the party needs healing ahead of the 2019 polls.

