2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us

What has Tonye Cole that Tam-George praised to high heavens added to Rivers State? How has the business acumen of Tonye Cole helped Rivers State? Simeon Nwakaudu It is quite instructive that I am making this response to an article written by the immediate past Commissioner of Information, Rivers State, Mr Austin Tam-George on the strength of an inbox message by the General Overseer of Who UEpp Ministries international. I say this because it will form the core of my response. This piece will not only dwell on Tam-George, but also on his new political party, APC and the aspirant that Tam-George sought to sell. To begin with, the development of Rivers State is no longer within the grip of godfathers like Rotimi Amaechi, whom the Former Information Commissioner derided before he was hired to sell an aspirant whose only credentials are that he is a billionaire and hails from a riverine ethnic group like Tam-George. The question remains: what has Tonye Cole that Tam-George praised to high heavens added to Rivers State? How has the business acumen of Tonye Cole helped Rivers State? READ ALSO: We’ve provided entrepreneurial motivation for Rivers people – Wike Without fear of contradiction, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was elected for his first term in 2015 because of the economic disaster that Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Tonye Cole unleashed on Rivers State through the criminal sale of state assets and the diversion of the proceeds. On this issue, a Court-approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Omereji indicted Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Sahara Energy, Tonye Cole’s company for the economic tragedy that they visited on Rivers State. More than anyone else, Tam-George witnessed first hand the quantum of work that Governor Wike did to revive Rivers State and set it on the path of growth after Amaechi and his business partner, Tonye Cole wrecked her finances to sponsor APC at the national level. On several occasions, Tam-George led journalists on state-wide project tours and thereafter granted interviews to capture the essence of Wike’s revival programmes.

Some of his outstanding quotes are captured in this report published by Daily Post after a project tour. Permit me to quote Tam-George: The Former Information Commissioner said: “Governor Wike has brought Rivers State back on its feet again. There is an impressive momentum of development everywhere you turn. The government is revitalising the State through the provision of critical infrastructure. Roads that were abandoned for decades and were impassable in many places have been completely reconstructed. Over 180 km of roads across the State have been completed in one of the most challenging terrains for constructions.The Governor is implementing a massive urban renewal plan, and the construction of roads and bridges form the centrepiece of this plan. “ What Austin Tam-George described in August 2016 in that interview is a tip of the iceberg of the developmental efforts of Governor Wike. At that time, the economy was just coming to life, after Tam-George’s new political party robbed Rivers State for eight years. This is what Tam-George wrote about Rotimi Amaechi’s financial destruction of Rivers State, for which he admitted that Governor Wike has addressed. “As governor of Rivers State, Mr. Amaechi left a shameful record of waste and dysfunction. His thoughtless policies and mismanagement of public funds literally broke the economic spine of Rivers State. Amaechi has of course always protected his innocence. But even chieftains of his party, the APC, including serving governors, have publicly praised Mr. Amaechi for bankrolling the party’s presidential campaigns in the 2015 general elections, and for sponsoring candidates in that election.” READ ALSO: Atiku presidential campaign group inaugurated in Lagos It is illogical for Tam-George to imagine that a man like Amaechi who destroyed Rivers State for eight years will turn around to work for the good of the people through his proxy. Through sound economic policies and commitment to the ideals of good governance, Governor Wike has placed Rivers State on a pedestal of growth. The economy is now robust, despite the efforts by the APC Federal Government in connivance with the business partner of Tonye Cole.

If there are slight impediments enroute the economic growth of Rivers State and the South-South, the blame is on the doorsteps of the APC Federal Government and her agencies. Early in his administration, Governor Wike worked hard to revive the ports in the state by reconstructing the roads to Onne and Rivers Ports, but his efforts were sabotaged by the Ministry of Transportation. The ports are not functional. Today, there is no single Federal Project in Rivers State where Amaechi hails from. Governor Wike executes both Federal and State Projects. The Federal High Court Complex and the Court of Appeal are living examples. The State Government singlehandedly funds the security architecture, which has made Rivers State one of the safest places to do business. Contrary to Tam-George’s claim that businesses are leaving Rivers State, businesses are actually springing up on a regular basis. The State’s Internally Generated Revenue is on the rise. The following high profile investments are doing well since Governor Wike took over leadership. The GreenGas LNG Facility constructed by Grenville Oil and Gas Limited in Rumuji community of Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State is the new N140 billion project that has added value to the economy of the country. In Rumuewhor community in Emohua Local Government Area, Chang B2B Company Limited, a South Korean Investor is cultivating rice on 10,000 hectares of land provided by the host communities and the Rivers State Government.This investment is providing 2000 direct jobs and over 10000 indirect jobs. Rivers State Government is partnering with Siat Nigeria Limited (operators to Former Risonpalm) to revive Delta Rubber. Already, Former Risonpalm has been revived. Elele Old Estate has been replanted. Ubima and Elele Plantations have been cleaned up and first class maintenance operations and practices constantly applied. As we discuss, Next Mega Shopping Mall has opened business in Port Harcourt, employing hundreds of person. Several small and medium sized businesses are taking root across the state. These are verifiable data.