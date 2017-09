FROM: CHRIS ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, on Thursday, endorsed Se. Magnus Abe, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

Abe’s endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt.

The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix Nwaeke, Augustine Wokocha, Maurice Pronen, Marcus Nle Ejii and Ipalibo Harry.

Consequently, the stakeholders, therefore, called on the senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly to offer himself for the party’s governorship primary.