2019: Ribadu, Marwa, Nyako pose no threat to Bindow – Abba Jimeta

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The Director General of Bindow campaign Organisation, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abba Jimeta, says the chances of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow winning a second term against Nuhu Ribadu, Buba Marwa, Abdulaaziz Nyako and other politicians indicating interest for the office in 2019 was higher than theirs.

Jimeta said Governor Bindow’s outstanding transformation in the state gave him the edge over his rivals for the job.

Jimeta said this while addressing a cross section of party faithful, on Wednesday, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

According to Jimeta, “There are no new candidates in the race so far formidable enough to stop Bindow.

“I don’t want to mention names, but those who have declared interest so far, like Nuhu Ribadu, Markus Gundiri, Abdulaziz Nyako, Ahmed Moddibbo, Gen. Buba Marwa, are all old candidates whom we defeated in 2015, when we did not have record of performance to present before our constituencies, now with our performance and experience in Governance and if we put our acts together, I honestly do not see any of these candidates unseating us.

“Remember, we went into two primary elections defeating serious big interest groupings in the state without compromising our integrity in 2015

‘’These candidates represent negative influences in our body

polity, they are always chanting religious, tribal or sectional

sentiments, some of them were campaigning in churches and

mosques or emphasizing tribal affiliations, we have overcome such

narrow minded politics.

He continued, “They are failed politicians, they have not been able to keep in touch with the yearnings and aspirations of the people, most of them are not even based in Adamawa, they only come when it is time for elections.

“They have lost touch with the people, they are Abuja, Lagos, Dubai based politicians, who don’t know our feelings or our pains.

“They don’t attend our burials, and marriages yet during elections they come to seek power.”

Abba Jimeta said, “There are no doubts that Gov. Bindow would win the 2019 governorship elections neatly and cleanly going by the outstanding records of performance in the last two years.

‘’I can assure you that there is no vacancy at Dougirei lodge in

2019, as Governor Bindow would still be there to complete his good

stewardship for the people of Adamawa state,” Jimeta said.

Abba explained that in the last two years, the governor has worked tirelessly to reform every segment of the state in his transformation agenda adding that for the first time in the political history of the state, no group or section of the state feels marginalised.

Abba Jimeta said, the Bindow led government has recorded “Tremendous achievements in the areas of road construction, education and healthcare development.

“Governor Bindow has cut across every strata of the Adamawa society to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people such that no part of Adamawa state can fault the Administration for not impacting positively on it.

The APC stalwart stressed that, “Governor Bindow has changed the elections narrative in Adamawa as against the past elections that were largely influenced by primordial interest lines of religious and tribal sentiments but during 2015 campaigns, Bindow broke the jinx and campaigned on the delivery of developmental projects towards the improvement of our infrastructure and empowering our people.”

Abba told the party supporters that apart from Adamawa being one of three states in the country not owning salaries arrears to its civil servants, Governor Bindow has engaged in massive reconstruction of infrastructures that has given the state a new look from the meager resources of the state.

Abba Jimeta, who is also the Chief of Staff, Government house Yola said, “The state will witness more infrastructural development in the last stanza of the tenure.

“As I am talking to you, five construction companies are being mobilised across the state to commence work in Ganye, Numan, Fufore, Mubi, Shelleng and Yola.

“Come 2019, our performance will speak for us. Politics is like football, a good coach don’t change a winning team in the middle of the game, so we are going to remain focused on our goals, we would not allow anyone to distract our attention with unnecessarily issues.”