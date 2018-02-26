2019: Rep faults Senate on re-ordered election sequence

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Danlami Kurfi, has described as ‘unnecessary’, the recent Senate’s decision to re-order the sequence of the scheduled 2019 general elections, contrary to that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kurfi (APC) who represents Dutsinma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina State at the National Assembly, told reporters in Katsina, on Sunday, that proponents of elections re-order sequence have, “ulterior motives which will eventually fail.”

According to Kurfi, the sequence of elections as proposed by the INEC is the same that was used in 2015, “and it produced one of the most credible elections in the nation’s history.

“What is wrong with conducting presidential and national legislative elections first, especially if this arrangement produced a very credible election in 2015?”

He also spoke on the current wave of intra-party conflicts rocking the APC and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter, especially in “some states where factionalisation and conflicts have taken serious dimensions.”

As he puts it, “Such squabbles are normal in a ruling party because at every level of the party you should expect a traffic of interests, and when such interests clash, you should expect to see factions.

“But believe me, before the primary elections in the next couple of months, all these crises will be resolved.

“In Kano and Kaduna states for instance, you can see that the crisis is almost going out of hand. This requires the intervention of the national party machinery and the national party leader, the President himself. And, they must move before it is too late.”