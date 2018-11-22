Tony Osauzo, Benin

The lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, has promised to attract more projects to the constituency if re-elected in 2019.

Hon. Agbonnayima, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he has performed well to the satisfaction of his constituents.

He listed his achievements to include sponsoring of six bills and 20 motions, presentation of 20 petitions on behalf of his constituents, empowerment of youths and women through donation of cars, sewing machines, grinding machines and grants.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen in Benin City, Hon. Agbonnayima said he also attracted the construction of skill acquisition centres in some communities in Egor and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of Edo State.

He said people in the riverine areas were given boats and other empowerment materials and urged his constituents to ignore the lies of the PDP and remain committed to the APC.

“I have done well and I am going to do more. Provision of dividends of democracy is the right of the people.

“I gave grants to women and scholarships to students. The people made it possible for me and I know they will be there for me again”, the lawmaker said.