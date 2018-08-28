– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers
28th August 2018 - Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony
28th August 2018 - Lagos PDP chair defects to APC
28th August 2018 - Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years
28th August 2018 - Not easy to be old
28th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
28th August 2018 - Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa
28th August 2018 - Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid
28th August 2018 - Etebo hails Stoke season’s first win
28th August 2018 - Aguero filmed smoking shisha
Home / Politics / 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers
ABE

2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers

— 28th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections.

Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South East Senatorial District, residing in Diobu waterfronts in Port Harcourt.

He explained that he declare his intention to run for the number one position in the state, against the decision of supposed party leaders, because he wants things to be done differently to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

READ ALSO Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

The lawmaker charged his supporters to shun all forms of financial inducement from money bags and urged them to rather support individuals that would deliver on their promises and bring government closer to the people.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, said the state is in dire need of development in many areas, and added that could not be achieved without the right leadership in place.

He thanked the people for their support and admonished the riverine communities not to be intimidated.

“I have no godfather, but, I have God on my side. So, you must remain resolute in your support for what is right and for the APC and we shall win,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Diobu waterfront residents, Owabie Tobin, said the residents decided to support the governorship aspiration of Abe because they believe in his ability to redeem his promise and bring development to the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABE

2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers

— 28th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections. Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

    — 28th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has  called on Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees  (CDCs) to be symbols of peace and harmony in their various communities. He also restated his determination to continue to promote peaceful co-existence of residents regardless of their tribe, religion and political affiliations. READ ALSO: Lagos PDP…

  • LAGOS PDP

    Lagos PDP chair defects to APC

    — 28th August 2018

    Remi Adefulu Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Salvador, who spoke to journalists at his residence in Surulere, Lagos, yesterday, revealed that he would be leaving the party with 15,000 members on Monday, September 3, 2018. The politician, who…

  • OWIE

    Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years

    — 28th August 2018

    Chairman of the ADP National Contact Committee, Senator Rowland Owie, has said the North should occupy the presidency in the next eight years with the South East producing the vice president. In a statement, he said the death of former president Umaru Yar’Adua truncated the zoning arrangement between the North and South, making the South…

  • Archbishop

    Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

    — 28th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for standing up for Nigerians, by resisting injustice and political wickedness. Fape also commended Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects. The cleric spoke during the fifth synod thanksgiving…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share