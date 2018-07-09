2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima had last week announced a new faction, the R-APC, in Abuja. As part of the plans for their eventual exit, the group is already putting finishing touch to its side of the bargain and it is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the main opposition party soon.

A source close to the group told Daily Sun that the PDP was willing to enter into the MoU. According to the source, the issue of the MoU arose because of what members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) suffered in the APC. “It is to ensure that what happened to majority of our members while in the APC does not repeat itself in the PDP. When we moved to the APC in 2013, there were discussions, but mostly there was no collective bargain. For instance, (President of the Senate, Bukola) Saraki had hinted Asiwaju (Bola

Tinubu) about his senate presidency ambition before the election, Asiwaju did not show any sign of opposition to it. However, after winning the election, they began singing a different tune. So, we want to avoid that kind of scenario. “Good enough, PDP has so far demonstrated sincerity in all our dealings. All that is remaining is to perfect the details of the MoU and we sign it,” the source added. Asked what constitute details of the MoU, the source said: “I will be unfair to both our group and the PDP to start discussing that in the open. More so, the opposition could turn it against us and may create fresh crisis