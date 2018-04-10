The Sun News
2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari's declaration for second term

2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari’s declaration for second term

— 10th April 2018

NAN

The Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (INCRA), a media group in Rivers, on Tuesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring interest to contest in the 2019 Presidential Election.

A member of INCRA Interim Management Team, Mrs. Winnie Morganson, disclosed the group’s stance on the development, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Morganson said President Buhari had demonstrated that he had the required capacity, courage and political will to lead the nation to its preferred future.

She urged well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the president and give him the required support to continue his good works.

“Having boldly declared his intentions to be on the ballot in 2019, we dare the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field that candidate that can match Buhari’s widespread popularity and national acceptance.

“The president’s declaration automatically passes the buck to the PDP,’’ she said in the statement.

According to her, INCRA is aware of the dire economic strait Nigeria was plunged into arising from deliberate neglect and lack of prudent management.

“Our problem was compounded with the insufficient political will to tackle the myriads of problems that rocked the nation.

“It took the emergence of a disciplined and focused leader like Buhari to lift the nation out of the precipice.

“So, it is against this backdrop and other obvious reasons that we and numerous other Nigerians are deeply elated over the president’s decision to contest in the forthcoming election.

“We are convinced that a second term in office will help him to consolidate on the uncommon transformation and gains which his government has recorded in every sector,’’ she said.

Morganson said the group was determined to completely erase every trace of the PDP from Rivers in 2019.

