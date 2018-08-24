“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.”

• Denies releasing timetable for primaries

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has predicted doom for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that individual interests over presidential ticket would break the opposition party.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, made the prediction during an exclusive chat with Daily Sun in Abuja.

He urged the opposition party to start planing how to manage the impending earthquake, instead of dissipating its energy and resources in finding fault with the ruling party.

Reassuring Nigerians that every effort was already in place to resolve the minor crises within the APC family, he, however, blamed the misunderstandings on the inability of the immediate past national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, to proactively resolve them before they escalated into full-blown crises.

Asked the measures the APC is putting in place to resolve the misunderstanding within the party, he said: “Even in the families, husband and wife do have misunderstandings.”

“All the problems we have now are the ones created by the former national chairman, Odigie-Oyegun. However, since the comrade chairman resumed, he has been able to put lots of things in place.

“He has gone very far, as far as I am concerned, to resolve many of the crises within the party. The crises in different state chapters have reduced drastically because he has done everything possible to ensure he carries everybody along.

“There must be misunderstanding, but, at the end of the day, he has tried to resolve them without taking sides with anybody. We must not also forget that political party is a human element, which must experience one form of crisis or the other,” he said.

In what looked as as a comparative analysis of the magnitude of crisis between the ruling and opposition parties, the APC spokesperson said: “You cannot compare the crisis in the APC with the impending earthquake in the PDP.”

“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.

“If I should advise the PDP, I will tell them to start preparing how to manage the impending implosion that will happen very soon.

“They should be concerned about the measure to help them put their house in order after the party primaries, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, instead of looking at where and how to criticise the APC,” he quipped.

Asked if he was under pressure to perform as the spokesperson of the ruling party, he said: “I’ve to confess that the job is challenging actually, and the expectations that you have to be on top of your game makes it look as if one is under pressure.

“As a spokesperson, you are expected to have all the necessary facts to match the PDP.

“One must be ready, at all times, to match them strength for strength, otherwise, they will mess you up. I want to say I’m, however, not under any form of pressure to perform, because I’m equal to the task.”

READ ALSO: PDP accuses INEC of plans to release unclaimed PVCs to APC

Meanwhile, the ruling party has disassociated itself from the trending timetable and schedule of activities for its primaries, describing it as fake.

The spokesperson, in a statement, yesterday, said: “APC has not released timetables for State/National Assemblies, Governorship and Presidential Primaries.

“Our attention has been drawn to a timetable circulating in the social media, and published today (yesterday), purportedly for the APC primaries for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential positions.

“The timetable is fake and should be disregarded. The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries.”