– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - 2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC
24th August 2018 - Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service
24th August 2018 - FG flags off first integrated exploration project
24th August 2018 - Abacha loot: Cable Foundation seeks clarification on N7bn payment to lawyers
24th August 2018 - Beware of desperate politicians without ‘second address’, Nnamani warns Nigerians
24th August 2018 - Music house: Ayefele visits Ajimobi over demolition
24th August 2018 - Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us
24th August 2018 - NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution
24th August 2018 - Abia APC fortunes swell as Rep joins party
24th August 2018 - Outrage in South East over Python Dance 3
Home / National / 2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC
PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC

— 24th August 2018

“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.”

• Denies releasing timetable for primaries

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has predicted doom for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that individual interests over presidential ticket would break the opposition party.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, made the prediction during an exclusive chat with Daily Sun in Abuja.

He urged the opposition party to start planing how to manage the impending earthquake, instead of dissipating its energy and resources in finding fault with the ruling party.

Reassuring Nigerians that every effort was already in place to resolve the minor crises within the APC family, he, however, blamed the misunderstandings on the inability of the immediate past national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, to proactively resolve them before they escalated into full-blown crises.

READ ALSO: How I became Edo governor, APC national chairman – Oyegun

Asked the measures the APC is putting in place to resolve the misunderstanding within the party, he said: “Even in the families, husband and wife do have misunderstandings.”

“All the problems we have now are the ones created by the former national chairman, Odigie-Oyegun. However, since the comrade chairman resumed, he has been able to put lots of things in place.

“He has gone very far, as far as I am concerned, to resolve many of the crises within the party. The crises in different state chapters have reduced drastically because he has done everything possible to ensure he carries everybody along.

“There must be misunderstanding, but, at the end of the day, he has tried to resolve them without taking sides with anybody. We must not also forget that political party is a human element, which must experience one form of crisis or the other,” he said.

In what looked as as a comparative analysis of the magnitude of crisis between the ruling and opposition parties, the APC spokesperson said: “You cannot compare the crisis in the APC with the impending earthquake in the PDP.”

“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.

“If I should advise the PDP, I will tell them to start preparing how to manage the impending implosion that will happen very soon.

“They should be concerned about the measure to help them put their house in order after the party primaries, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, instead of looking at where and how to criticise the APC,” he quipped.

READ ALSO: Why APC is conducting fresh membership registration – Chieftain

Asked if he was under pressure to perform as the spokesperson of the ruling party, he said: “I’ve to confess that the job is challenging actually, and the expectations that you have to be on top of your game makes it look as if one is under pressure. 

“As a spokesperson, you are expected to have all the necessary facts to match the PDP. 

“One must be ready, at all times, to match them strength for strength, otherwise, they will mess you up. I want to say I’m, however, not under any form of pressure to perform, because I’m equal to the task.” 

READ ALSO: PDP accuses INEC of plans to release unclaimed PVCs to APC

Meanwhile, the ruling party has disassociated itself from the trending timetable and schedule of activities for its primaries, describing it as fake.

The spokesperson, in a statement, yesterday, said: “APC has not released timetables for State/National Assemblies, Governorship and Presidential Primaries.

“Our attention has been drawn to a timetable circulating in the social media, and published today (yesterday), purportedly for the APC primaries for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential positions.

“The timetable is fake and should be disregarded. The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries.” 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC

— 24th August 2018

“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.” • Denies releasing timetable for primaries From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has predicted doom for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing…

  • PVC - DELTA STATE - PUBLIC SERVICE

    Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service

    — 24th August 2018

    According to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, the government insisted that public servants may now be required to produce PVCs for official purposes. Paul Osuyi, Asaba Apart from declaring two work free days to enable public servants in Delta State participate in the ongoing voters’ registration, the state government has…

  • PROJECT - BWARI

    FG flags off first integrated exploration project

    — 24th August 2018

    Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, said the project had been long overdue… Samuel Bello, Abuja Sequel to the current administration’s diversification drive to advance the development and use of different mineral commodities, the Federal Government has flagged off the first integrated exploration project under the Natural…

  • CABLE FOUNDATION

    Abacha loot: Cable Foundation seeks clarification on N7bn payment to lawyers

    — 24th August 2018

    A partner organisation to Cable Foundation, TheCable online newspaper, had reported that a Swiss lawyer had done the legal work and completed the recoveries Sunday Ani A not-for-profit media organisation, Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF), has sent a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on information regarding the alleged…

  • NNANAMI -BEWARE DESPERATE POLITICIANS

    Beware of desperate politicians without ‘second address’, Nnamani warns Nigerians

    — 24th August 2018

    “‘Make sure you have a second address’; don’t be a desperate politician; desperate politicians do desperate things and we can see the examples.”  • Emeka Offor leads oil and gas Argentine partners to Osinbajo Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has warned Nigerians to beware of desperate politicians without any second address. Speaking to State House…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share