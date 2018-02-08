2019 presidency: ‘Those jostling may not pass integrity test’

By Brown Chimezie

Eric Daga is a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Lagos State in 2003. He speaks on the 2019 elections and other issues.

How would you rate President Muhammadu Buhari so far?

First of all, one needs to be honest because we are yet to see the kind of change we expected ab initio. We were at the initial stage of this administration hopeful that as soon as they settle down, they would be able to feel the pulse of the people and move in the right direction. But to be candid with you, it is all disaster and the leadership has not help matters at all. The government has no direction; it gropes in the dark as if there is no leadership. This slowness in decision-making is anti – democratic. In the area where there is urgent need for swift action, we are yet to see decisive action as expected of a courageous Leader. They are not thinking properly, it appears the APC- led government was not really prepared for governance. The first tenure has almost gone without any tangible result. The administration is below average in performance and that is not good enough for the ruling party.

What is your take on restructuring and the state of power supply in the country?

Restructuring and regular supply of electricity are unarguably the recipe for the current national challenge and sustainable development. It is the bandwagon feeling of the entire Nigerians and indeed all progressives. Nigeria is long overdue for it. I think this administration will carve a niche for itself if it thinks in this direction by taking the bold step.

We have had several conferences in the past, the most recent being the 2014 national conference, attended by most of the eggheads from all the six geo – political zones of the country.

The leadership should stop playing politics with the outcome of that symbolic conference. The government should look into that document and see how that will help us to move forward. At least if not for anything at all, I expect this administration to tinker with the restructuring agenda that will lay a format for 2019 so that it can be able to swing the sympathy of voters to its direction. The APC – led government stands a good chance of working on the fundamental restructuring programme that would be pursued with honesty of purpose. It is worth the effort. We have brilliant Nigerians here and in Diaspora in all shades of life. We should have a clear – cut structural policy for Diaspora engagement in politics. We have people that are exposed to advanced countries where things are happening, where at the snap of your finger, light is on, water runs and traffic flows. There will be surplus trade advantages, technological improvement, agricultural and food security apart from personal and life security. The restructuring is hinged on most of the fundamental rights of human beings, right to existence, gainful employment, shelter and good health. I believe, if all these were fundamentally embedded in our restructuring programme, we will do well.

What are Buhari’s chances in 2019?

A typical politician sometimes gambles and so Buhari should not be different. But when you juxtapose the qualities of Buhari with those that have indicated interest to run for the presidential position, you will discover that Buhari stands tall.

Integrity stands him out. Many of those jostling for presidential ticket may not pass integrity test. But integrity of Buhari alone is not enough to sway the minds of the electorate to look in his direction this time. We know the Atikus of this world will want to come in and unfortunately we are recycling the old virus. We have not seen anybody that will pass the integrity test among those jostling for the number one position for now neither do they have the political wherewithal nor the pedigree in the area of wealth creation. But what is clear to people is that we need people of integrity who will probably not be interested in embezzling our money and who will not probably spare known embezzlers. I think Buhari still have a chance, if all these indices are properly examined except for his health and performance in terms of delivery of dividends to the people.

Don’t forget, in a country of the blind one – eye man is the King. It is unfortunate that in a country like Nigeria with over 180 million people, we are still talking this way because our people are yet to convince us of their sincerity. The likes of Goodluck when he was President, we believed that he is from the academia and forward looking youth, this is the type of person we need, but we were surprised over the way and manner people converted government money into private money with impunity under him and that is one of the good reasons we are in this economic doldrums today. His government was a cesspit of embezzlement.

What is your take on Independent candidacy?

The clamour for registration of more political parties is becoming weightier. I want to appeal to the National Assembly to consider the amendment of the constitution to allow for independent candidacy in subsequent election processes. The whole idea is simply to promote and enhance quality in the nomination process so that the best can have the chance to contest.