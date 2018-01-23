2019 Presidency: Lamido ‘ll lead PDP to victory – Campaign coordinator

Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

North West Zonal Coordinator of the Lamido Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sani Liti has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Sule Lamido has what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2019.

Liti said what PDP needs to do is to make the right decision by supporting Lamido at the primaries in the spirit of internal democracy.

The campaign coordinator who was majority leader in Katsina State House of Assembly said if internal democracy is allowed at the primaries, Lamido will carry the day to take the party to the Presidency.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the former lawmaker said issue of younger age bracket being canvassed by youths is not an obstacle because the youths are in support of Lamido.

He said: “People complain of lack of internal democracy at party levels and it affects all the parties, but Lamido believes in a free and fair primary elections.

“Lamido will floor any other contender because he is a leader with national outlook, seasoned politician and true democrat.

“Atiku is a stateman, he made mistake by leaving PDP which is human, he is back to correct the mistake by making sure that he supports who ever emerges as PDP flag bearer to defeats President Muhammadu Buhari or who ever becomes APC flag bearer, simple; but we don’t want to create confusion, all we want is to defeat Buhari at the polls to free Nigerians from socio-political bondage.