2019 Presidency: Fayose’s on his own, says Makarfi

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, has said that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was a lone ranger as far as his (Fayose) presidential ambition was concerned.

Makarfi noted that the recent Abuja declaration of Governor Fayose to run on the platform of the party for the 2019 Presidency was contrary to the decision of the party’s convention that zoned presidency to the North.

The PDP Chairman stated this in a telephone interview, in Kaduna, when he spoke on national issues as well as progress made by the PDP reconciliation committee in resolving the problems of aggrieved members.

According to Makarfi, “Fayose is on his own. What he is doing is not in compliance with the position of the party.

“The party’s position has not changed. The convention has zoned the presidency to the North and the chairmanship of the party to the South.”

Makarfi, who is the former governor of Kaduna State, also dismissed speculation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar might be given an automatic ticket to contest the same position on the platform of the PDP if he decides to join the party again before the 2019 general election.

He continued, “This is mere speculation, we don’t believe in speculation, so anybody can dismiss such move”.