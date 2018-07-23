2019 Presidency: Edo chiefs back Atiku

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, traditional chiefs in Edo State, on the platform of OTU ODELEVBO-OSIOBA, have thrown their weight behind the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The chiefs, in a communique issued, at the weekend, in Igueben, the administrative headquarters of Igueben Local Government Area, said they were supporting the former vice president due to his track records in various offices he had held in the past.

The communique signed by Chief Jackson Igbinoba (Osagiobariase of Benin Kingdom) and Chief Matthew Irabor (Oniha of Igueben Kingdom), said: “During his eight years as vice president, he was never indicted or found wanting in his duties.

“Although this group of chiefs is essentially a non-political organisation, but as a responsible group of elders and stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we decided to throw our weight behind Atiku who is a proponent of restructuring of Nigeria.

“And as a dedicated and detribalised patriot, we believe Atiku, if elected, will restructure this country to ensure a balanced peaceful, stable and prosperous nation.

READ ALSO: Obaseki inaugurates 12-member prerogative of mercy council

“Of note is the fact that the present democratic dispensation under President Muhammadu Buhari has not found any skeleton in his cupboard despite the fact that he is now in the opposition.

“Those clamouring for young people to rule should stay clear now, because they don’t have the guts and courage to question past leaders just like former president Goodluck Jonathan who was young but unable to question leaders older than him about the state of affairs.”

The group urged Nigerians to reject any contender to the presidential office who is not in support of the restructuring of the country.