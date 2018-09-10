– The Sun News
DAVID MARK

2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement

— 10th September 2018

The Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has endorsed presidential aspirant, David Mark, according to a statement issued by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh.

Members of the association declared that the former Senate President, Mark, is the stimulus needed to address the security, socio-political and economic challenges facing the nation.

Mark’s  endorsement came during the association’s annual general meeting in Abuja, last  Saturday, with a resolution to support his presidential ambition. The attendees mentioned his wealth of experience, both in the military and democratic dispensation, as a reason for the support.

The Annual General Meeting of the association was held to mark the 51st anniversary of members’ admission and enlistment into the Nigerian Army (between 1967 and 1970).

Speaking to newsmen after the event, according to the statement, spokesman of the association, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, said the association identifies with Mark and commends his courage for his ambition.

READ ALSO: No rift between Bafarawa and me – Tambuwal

“Mark has the requisite experience and he has the deep knowledge of the Nigerian nation,” he said, adding “he occupies a vantage position to proffer solutions to the myriads of our problem.

“We will support him to ensure that he succeeds. In supporting him, we will be guided by democratic tenets and within the ambits of the law,” he said.

Earlier, Mark, who is also the chairman of the association, noted that the association was borne out of patriotism to serve the country.

