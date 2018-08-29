2019 presidency: Dankwambo, Lamido pick PDP nomination forms

– The Sun News
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja was a beehive of activities, yesterday,  as the party commenced the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 general elections on its platform. 

READ ALSO: 2019 General Elections: INEC releases elections notice in Lagos

While many of the aspirants made payments for the forms in bank drafts,  others paid through Point of Sales (POS) machines. 

Among those who picked expression of interest and nomination forms yesterday were the Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who is seeking to contest the 2019  presidential election on the platform of the PDP. 

Apart from Dankwambo, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, also obtained the PDP presidential nomination form yesterday. Both aspirants paid N2 million each for expression of interest forms and N10 million for the nomination forms. 

Meanwhile, a group, the Abia Concerned Citizens (ACC) yesterday paid N600,000 to obtain the governship expression of interest and nomination forms for  the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. 

The leader of the group, Ambassador Bestman Eruba, said ACC was impressed with the performance of Ikeazu since he assumed office in 2015, adding that they want him to continue as governor for another four years, so as to consolidate on his achievements. 

He said: “We are at the headquarters of the PDP to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Governor Ikpeazu, who, in our estimation, has done excellently well. Governor Dankwambo also purchased the nomination form at the Legacy House Abuja, where he met with the opposition party’s National Working Committee (NWC)  members. 

Lamido picked his form through a representative at the PDP National Secretariat,  Wadata House. 

Although, the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, is said to have obtained the PDP presidential nomination form yesterday, it could not be confirmed as at press time. 

Apart from the trio, others who have indicated interest in the PDP presidential ticket are former governor of Kano State, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Education Minister, Ibrahim Shekarau, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State governor,  Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are founder of Baze University, Abuja, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed, former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.

However, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal,  who are speculated to be eyeing the PDP presidential ticket,  are yet to formally declare their ambitions.

