2019 presidency: Dankwambo Campaign Organisation appoints Adewopo spokesman

A leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has appointed Dr. Ayoade Adewopo, as the Director Strategic Communication and official Spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Dankwambo is current governor of Gombe State of Nigeria.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a release by the Dankwambo Campaign Organisation.

Dankwambo, a detribalised Nigerian, who represents the best and the finest of his generation, while announcing the appointment, said Adewopo was specifically picked as a young, dedicated, committed, cerebral and loyal member of the PDP to lead the Media and Communications team of his campaign that would guarantee the real promise Nigerians have been yearning for.

Adewopo, who contested the Osun PDP Governorship primary along with Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Sen. Olasunkanmi Akinlabi and Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, among others, is a legal practitioner and holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree from the USA, a Postgraduate Diploma in International Tax Law from Zurich-Switzerland and a Higher Diploma in Business Administration from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He is also a licensed legal Practitioner in the USA and a Solicitor in England & Wales.

Adewopo is also a public affairs and governance analyst, and a specialist on Corporate Governance & Global Trade Financing matters.

He has worked with the Hong Kong Equal Opportunities Commission, the law firm of Ice Miller LLP in the USA, as the Senior Global operations Counsel for the Scotts Miracle-Gro company (NYSE: SMG) and as the Vice President & Assistant General counsel Americas for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR).

Dankwambo Presidential Campaign’s Spokesman once served as the Secretary, Vice President and President of the Marion County Bar Association (Indianapolis, Indiana) between 2004 and 2006.

Between the same periods, he was also appointed as a member of the Marion County Public Defender Board of Directors and as a member of the Indianapolis Economic Development Council. He is a frequent speaker on Corporate Governance, Anti-Money Laundering, Global sourcing and International trade matters..

Dr. Adewopo who has also served as a campaign leader for the Obama 2008 and 2012, Presidential campaigns is the President of Johnson Adewopo Foundation (JAAF), a foundation that is currently catering to the needs of Osun state indigenes in various areas of higher education scholarships, human capital and infrastructural development projects.

Adewopo , a double prince from Ede and Ile-Ife, is a son of a prominent legal practitioner late Adedoja Adewopo and Grandson of the late Timi of Ede Oba John Adetoyese Laoye one of the foremost traditional rulers in Yoruba land history.

His immediate elder brother, Prof. Adebambo Adewopo, SAN once served as the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

In his acceptance message, Adewopo thanked Dankwambo for given him the opportunity to be in his Presidential campaign team that would work to ensure his victory at the primary and eventually as the President of Nigeria.

He described his principal, Dankwambo, as a young and silent achiever who represents the hope of the teeming young population in search of a new leader and a President who understands the dynamics of the economy, security and nation building.

According to Adewopo, Dankwambo is the face of the new Nigeria and the leader the founding fathers of our great nation dreamt about during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence.

He stated that Dankwambo’s track records speak of confidence, competence, excellence and genuine leadership which are the core qualities of the leader Nigeria needs at this time.

Adewopo further stated that it is a known fact that Dankwambo is a detribalized Nigerian who has sojourned in every part of Nigeria, from the far North, to the West, East and far South, and who has identified with every Nigerian of various ethnic and religious persuasion.

Dankwambo equally represents the new revelation that will easily birth a renewed, stronger and better Nigeria of our dreams. No wonder, he is rated the best governor in Northern Nigeria due to his excellent performance since May 29, 2011 up till date.

Adewopo, however, called for the cooperation of the media and promised to work with them with understanding, as he was ready to operate an open door policy to drive home the good programmes of Dankwambo for the entire people of Nigeria.