2019: Presidency celebrates Buhari's 800-metre trek in Daura

22nd August 2018

In Daura, yesterday, Buhari trekked 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground to his private residence, acknowledging cheers from supporters along the way.

• Says it’s befitting reply to Tambuwal

The Presidency yesterday celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to trek for about 800 metres in Daura, describing it as demonstration that he is fit for a second term.

It also said the president’s walk was a right answer to Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal, who alluded to the president’s “old age.”

READ ALSO: Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal

In Daura, yesterday, President Buhari trekked 800 metres from the Eid praying ground to his private residence, acknowledging cheers from teeming supporters along the way.

In a statement on Buhari’s long walk, Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said it was a positive response to Tambuwal’s comments.

Said he: “I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people who had come out in their numbers to see him, and he just decided that he couldn’t go on  riding in a black vehicle, so he came out and walked the distance.

“Secondly, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is, but how fit he is; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office, it is a settled matter.

“I think if people want to campaign against him, they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The president is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term.”

Tambuwal had said Buhari was “too old”’ to continue to rule the country beyond 2019, despite his integrity and impeccable character.

Tambuwal said: “We love President Buhari and that was why we supported him in 2015, unconditionally; and while doing that, we were too sure that he will seek re-election after his first term, but when things are wrong, we have to tell him.

“We still believe in his integrity, patriotism and courage, but these are not enough for a leader. We all know that there is a vacuum in the government occasioned by his disposition probably because of his old age or health condition. That is why Nigerians are yearning for younger ones to lead this country.”

