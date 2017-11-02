The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - 2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose
2nd November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for Nigerian trial
2nd November 2017 - Group accuses ex-gov of plotting Oyegun’s removal
2nd November 2017 - Akwa Ibom reviews MoU on specialist hospital
2nd November 2017 - Ikoyi cash: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, wife
2nd November 2017 - Buratai probes retirement of 200 officers
2nd November 2017 - Alleged fraud: Senate panel summons IGP
2nd November 2017 - 2019: Kalu dismisses presidential campaign posters
2nd November 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Reps, aspirants mull consensus candidate
2nd November 2017 - FEC gives AGF nod to recover fresh $321m Abacha loot
Home / National / 2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose

2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose

— 2nd November 2017

… Says he’s leader Nigeria deserves

From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has, threw its weight behind Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s 2019 presidential ambition.

CAN said Fayose is a man that “will move this country forward.”

In an  October 16, 2017 letter signed by CAN National General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake, with reference number CAN/GS/IGMAILS/02/017, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, the religious body urged Fayose not to be distracted by people who have nothing good to offer the country.

“Unarguably, you have done what many of our politicians, Christians in particular, do not have the courage to do. This is why I agree with you, hook, line and sinker, when in your speech you said inter alia, ‘You are all witnesses to my commitment to this party in this difficult period, where I have demonstrated uncommon courage that makes me stand out as capable of leading our country at this time.’ Your Excellency, because you are known to doing great in your leadership and that you will move this country forward, the enemies of progress are not happy with your declaration and are not sleeping well.

“The devil will use many, even those who might be closer to you, to try to create lies, false accusation, spread rumours, just to distract people from seeing the good leadership qualities that are in you.

In times like this, if honest and courageous leaders like you are not careful, this can bring discouragement. Be assured that the Lord who has led you in your leadership as the governor of Ekiti State at this time, will never let you down.”

Your critics have the right to say whatever they want, that is to be expected anyway. No leader should expect applause from his critics.”

CAN added; “The leader that Nigeria really needs is the one that shuns the cosmetic approach because he knows it is superficial and the ‘quick fix it’ approach because he knows it is temporary. The country needs a leader who has the courage to face problems honestly, the wisdom to understand them, the strength to do something about them and the faith to trust God to do the rest.”

The association also commended the courage and boldness of Fayose and noted that Fayose’s presidential declaration on September 28, 2017 in Abuja, could only be done by somebody with uncommon boldness and courage.

They added that Nigeria’s problems could only be solved by leaders who walk with God, and described Fayose as a man who always put his trust in God.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose

— 2nd November 2017

… Says he’s leader Nigeria deserves From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has, threw its weight behind Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s 2019 presidential ambition. CAN said Fayose is a man that “will move this country forward.” In an  October 16, 2017 letter signed by CAN National General Secretary, Rev….

  • Court dismisses Diezani’s application for Nigerian trial

    — 2nd November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Hopes of embattled former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to be joined as defendant in an alleged N450 million fraud case in Nigeria was, yesterday, dashed by a Federal High Court,  Lagos, which dismissed her application. Justice Rilwan Aikawa rejected the application and described it as bizarre and mis-use of…

  • Group accuses ex-gov of plotting Oyegun’s removal

    — 2nd November 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The All Progressive Congress Youth Vigilante (APCYV), has said they have absolute confidence in the leadership qualities of  APCNational Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and warned those plotting his removal to retrace their steps. The group also accused former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, of being behind the move to unseat…

  • Akwa Ibom reviews MoU on specialist hospital

    — 2nd November 2017

    From Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has lamented the huge amount of state’s funds sunk into the Ibom Specialist Hospital but which was eventually shut down in September, by the consultants, who  citied  paucity of operational funds. The governor said a review of the hospital’s MoU is in the offing. At…

  • Ikoyi cash: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, wife

    — 2nd November 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency ( NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade, to appear before a team of investigators probing the discovery of $43.45 million cash kept in a private apartment in Lagos. In a two paragraph statement last night, spokesman…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share