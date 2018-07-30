– The Sun News
2019 polls: VC condemns N242bn proposed for INEC

30th July 2018

Bianca Iboma

Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Magboro, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has condemned the N242 billion being proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for the 2019 general election, saying it should be channelled to people-oriented programmes.

Ayolabi said Nigeria does not need such an amount for elections and added that rather, it should be used for the technological advancement of the country.

He disclosed this during the 4th distinguished lecture of the university tagged: ‘Potency of Science and Technology in Sustainable Development’.

The vice chancellor explained that if Nigeria had a digital gadget that could detect electoral malpractices, what happened in the just concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election would not have taken place. There were alleged vote-buying, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation by security agents.

The vice chancellor, who highlighted the importance of science and technology to national development, said taming of corruption and control of economic leakages would position Nigeria in its glory among nations.

“There would not have been any point where the electorate would come together as technology would have designed an application that would have taken care of it,” he said.

 

 

