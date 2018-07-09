The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - 2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC
9th July 2018 - Winners emerge in 2018 NNPC National Science Quiz for S’ West
9th July 2018 - Fayemi has disappointed Ekiti South, Muslims and youths – Ogunsakin
9th July 2018 - Ortom dissolves Benue cabinet
9th July 2018 - 2019: Anglican Church frowns at Buhari’s latest Executive Order
9th July 2018 - Dickson takes Restructuring crusade to OAU
9th July 2018 - Cattle ranches in S’ West: Oluwo cautions Afenifere, YCE, others
9th July 2018 - Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN’s last ditch effort to salvage naira
9th July 2018 - Of national conversations, presidential debates and big ideas
9th July 2018 - Super Eagles and the curse of Argentina
Home / Cover / National / 2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC
SYLVA

2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC

— 9th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has predicted that President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the Presidential election in most of the states in Nigeria and majority of the seats in the National Assembly.  

Sylva stated this during the celebration of his 54th birthday, at the weekend, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where he declared that no party could rival the APC in the 2019 elections.

The birthday party which was packed full with musical artistes including Kiss Daniel real name Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, Kcee real name Chinweike Okonkwo, Timiya real name Enitimi Alfred Odom and Barrister Smooth was attended by chieftains of the APC across the eight local government areas and traditional rulers.

Sylva  noted that a bigger celebration would be held in the state after the APC had recorded successes during state and national elections.

He also boasted that  APC would record majority at the Bayelsa State and National Assembly elections, saying: “In December, so many things will happen here in Bayelsa. The people have suffered too much. The people have tried with the poverty forced on them.

“But you are not poor people because the Lord has blessed us abundantly. So in December, we will have a huge party of all. By this time next year, we would have elected our senators.

“By this time next year, we would have elected members of House of Representative, and this time next year, we have elected majority of our candidates into the State House of Assembly.

“Enough of the suffering and let us bring life back to Bayelsa and bring money to the residents of the State. You must know what you want for yourselves.

“You must know that we (APC) must take over Bayelsa State. Everything you do, remember that the purpose of it all is to take over the government of Bayelsa State. And it is easy and we are ready. ”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SYLVA

2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC

— 9th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has predicted that President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the Presidential election in most of the states in Nigeria and majority of the seats in the National Assembly.   Sylva stated this during the celebration of his 54th birthday,…

  • QUIZ

    Winners emerge in 2018 NNPC National Science Quiz for S’ West

    — 9th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Winners have emerged in the 2018 National Science Quiz organised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the South West Geo-political zone. Lagos, Ogun and Osun states emerged the best in the South West at the zonal final of the competition held at the Wesley College of Science, Elekuro, Ibadan, Oyo…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi has disappointed Ekiti South, Muslims and youths – Ogunsakin

    — 9th July 2018

    The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 election in Ekiti State, Alhaji Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disappointed many stakeholders in the state. Ogunsakin, in a statement, said the APC candidate disappointed the people of…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom dissolves Benue cabinet

    — 9th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved a partial dissolution of the State Executive Council. In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijoho (SAN) and made available to Daily Sun, on Sunday evening, four of 16 commissioners and seven of 19 Special Advisers, however, were…

  • ANGLICAN

    2019: Anglican Church frowns at Buhari’s latest Executive Order

    — 9th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, on Sunday, expressed concern over the Executive Order No.6 of 2018 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned Federal Government against using it as oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies. Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 is on the preservation of suspicious assets…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share