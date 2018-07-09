2019 polls: Timipre Sylva predicts big win for Buhari, APC

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has predicted that President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the Presidential election in most of the states in Nigeria and majority of the seats in the National Assembly.

Sylva stated this during the celebration of his 54th birthday, at the weekend, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, where he declared that no party could rival the APC in the 2019 elections.

The birthday party which was packed full with musical artistes including Kiss Daniel real name Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, Kcee real name Chinweike Okonkwo, Timiya real name Enitimi Alfred Odom and Barrister Smooth was attended by chieftains of the APC across the eight local government areas and traditional rulers.

Sylva noted that a bigger celebration would be held in the state after the APC had recorded successes during state and national elections.

He also boasted that APC would record majority at the Bayelsa State and National Assembly elections, saying: “In December, so many things will happen here in Bayelsa. The people have suffered too much. The people have tried with the poverty forced on them.

“But you are not poor people because the Lord has blessed us abundantly. So in December, we will have a huge party of all. By this time next year, we would have elected our senators.

“By this time next year, we would have elected members of House of Representative, and this time next year, we have elected majority of our candidates into the State House of Assembly.

“Enough of the suffering and let us bring life back to Bayelsa and bring money to the residents of the State. You must know what you want for yourselves.

“You must know that we (APC) must take over Bayelsa State. Everything you do, remember that the purpose of it all is to take over the government of Bayelsa State. And it is easy and we are ready. ”