Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to shun all forms of corruption and violence during the 2019 general election.

Ambode gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

He was represented by Mr Oluseye Oladejo, Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations.

The governor said that those corps members that would be involved in the election activities should be transparent and disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

“As we prepare to move into the crucial election year, it is imperative that you become the first agent of change by shunning all forms of corruption and violence.

“You must ensure that those of you who will be a part of the election activities would carry out your responsibilities with transparency and discipline.

“Remember that the change we hope to see in our society and country begins with you.

“I charge you to use the opportunity presented by the service year to break new grounds and gain better understanding of Nigeria as represented by Lagosians,” he said.

Ambode also urged the corps members to aim at bequeathing enduring legacies in their host communities.

“Today, as you move into your host communities, I enjoin you to serve the people with diligence and commitment.

“Service they say, leads to greatness, and to be great, you must serve.

“Let us remember that the major objective of the NYSC is to foster unity and promote grassroot development through new vision and ideas introduced by corps members to their host communities.

“In the light of this, I encourage you to aim at bequeathing an enduring legacy at the end of your service year,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Momoh, State Coordinator, NYSC , Lagos, urged corps members to accept their postings without grudges and report immediately to their places of primary assignment.

Momoh said the postings were carried out in line with NYSC posting policy.

My dear corps members, please ensure that you do not embark on unnecessary, unauthorised journeys out of Lagos State during your service year, most especially as the year draws to an end and the roads get very busy.

“If you must travel, permission must be obtained through the proper channel. Please desist from acts capable of denting the image of the scheme.

“It is pertinent to remind us that as the nation goes to the poll in 2019, corps members are to be non-partisan, you are therefore advised that you keep to the role of national builders and not be involved in political thuggery.

“Kindly obey the rules of the NYSC, as erring corps members will be punished as spelt out in the NYSC Bye-Laws,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six people received various awards for their dedication during the orientation course.

The awardees are Mr Chukwunonso Ozuligbo, Mr Moshood Jenyo, ASP Yvonne Esohe, Mr Abibu Adegbite, Mr Peter Ogunmefun and Faith Ajato.