The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari
6th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba
6th April 2018 - 10 feared killed, scores injured in Benue communities
6th April 2018 - Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa
6th April 2018 - Another harvest of arms in Sokoto, Anambra, Kano
6th April 2018 - Sierra Leone: Opposition candidate wins presidential poll, sworn in at hotel
6th April 2018 - …Buhari congratulates new president
6th April 2018 - Stop ‘unwarranted inquisition’ into Ekweremadu’s life, Ohanaeze tells FG
5th April 2018 - APC NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
5th April 2018 - Herdsmen kill 5 in Thursday attack on Taraba village
Home / Cover / Sports / 2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari
Kalu

2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari

— 6th April 2018

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has asked traditional rulers in the country to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, in view of his various political reforms.

Dr. Kalu made the call during his visit to the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba  Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade.

The former governor, who is also Aro of Ogbomosoland, said as chairman Advisory Board for the National Movement for re-election of Buhari, he is visiting traditional rulers across the country; to champion the cause for another term for president Buhari in 2019.

Kalu said he was in Ogbomosoland to preach peace to the people and to appeal to the Soun to continue to maintain peace and order in his domain; in line with one of cardinal principles of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government.

Dr. Kalu maintained that as the Aro of Ogbomosoland, a title given to him by the Soun almost 20 years ago, the diversity of the country should be positively explored for the peace, unity and progress Nigeria.

He later presented a plaque to the Soun, on behalf of the National Movement for re-election of Buhari.

In his remarks, the royal father expressed delight at the visit and said Dr. Kalu remains a sincere friend of Ogbomosoland, who is welcome any time.

Oba Ajagungbade said president Buhari is trying his best possible to put the country on the pedestal of rapid socio-economic development hence, he will have the support of the people if he decides to contest again in 2019.

The Soun stressed that as a traditional ruler, he will join others in praying for the sustenance of peace and security in the country as well as God’s divine guidance for the nation’s leaders.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kalu

2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari

— 6th April 2018

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has asked traditional rulers in the country to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, in view of his various political reforms. Dr. Kalu made the call during his visit to the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba  Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade. The former governor,…

  • herdsmen

    Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba

    — 6th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Barely 12 hours after armed herdsmen attacked and killed a family four in Mbayi village, Takum Local Government Area, again, herdsmen, have killed five people in neighbouring Donga Local Government Area of the state. They were killed in the early hours of yesterday, according to the state’s Police/Public Relations Officer,  ASP David…

  • communities

    10 feared killed, scores injured in Benue communities

    — 6th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ten people were feared   killed by Fulani herdsmen in Mbakyondo, Mbakpa and Sengaev communities in Agagbe District of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday. Sources from the area told newsmen that herdsmen stormed the communities at about 2:00am on Wednesday, and shot sporadically; in all directions. Many villagers…

  • Robbers

    Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa

    — 6th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The peace of Offa community, in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, was shattered yesterday when gunmen stormed a bank in the town. Though the reports were sketchy at the time of going to press, the attack  led to  pandemonium, as residents deserted the streets for several hours after gunmen stormed…

  • Sokoto

    Another harvest of arms in Sokoto, Anambra, Kano

    — 6th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh (Kano); Tunde Omolehin (Sokoto); Geoffrey Anyanwu (Awka) The Sokoto State Police Command has mopped up no fewer than 948 illegal firearms from criminals and individuals across the state. The breakthrough, according to the state police commissioner, Mr. Murtala Mani, was in response to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share