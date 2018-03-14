2019 polls: EU moves to bridge gender gap

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the European Union (EU) said it would focus more attention on women’s participation in Nigeria’s political process.

In order to realise the objective, the EU plans a one-day seminar to mark the International Women’s Month where issues surrounding women’s participation in the 2019 polls will be discussed.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, by the delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the EU said the event billed to take place on March 23, would further discuss how Nigeria’s leadership selection process can be made more inclusive to accommodate women.

“Participants will explore ways in which women can be empowered to succeed in party primaries and elections proper, as well as how the playing field can be levelled and made less hostile to female candidates.

“Themed ‘How Do Women Win Elections in 2019?’ the seminar will draw participants from the National Assembly, the civil society and female politicians,” the EU said.

Recall that the EU has been working with governments, institutions and civil society actors to bridge the gender gaps in Nigeria.

The EU, “has also been supporting programmes aimed at empowering girls and women, protecting their rights, transforming their lives and strengthening their voice as drivers of sustainable development, with less than five percent of Nigeria’s 469-member National Assembly are women.”

“The event will allow us to reflect on and celebrate the progress made towards full attainment of women’s rights, as well as to build momentum and support for further action. The European Union is committed to seeing more Nigerian women participate in politics,” Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS said.