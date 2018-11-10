The President’s worry, especially the impact the worsening crisis may have on the party’s chances in the coming elections has led to series of meetings between the feuding parties and the president as well as other stakeholders in the presidential villa in the last two weeks.

Things took a more worrisome dimension last weekend when the Department of State Services (DSS) took Oshiomhole into custody on Sunday and Monday for long hours of interrogation over allegations of sabotage and financial inducements from candidates. Saturday Sun also learnt that the party boss was being investigated over alleged payments from a Northeast state governor, running for a second term in office and a Southwest state governorship candidate who allegedly parted with $2 million. It was not stated who the payments were made to.

The weight of some of the allegations and the determination of the security agency to press on with the investigation have put Oshiomhole under pressure to resign from his position because of the damage the outcome may eventually have on him and the party he leads. Though he left the country midweek to allow things calm down, the indications however show the contrary, as there appears to be more storms gathering for him and waiting for his return.

Associates and supporters of the party chairman are already pointing accusing fingers at Amosun, Okorocha, Akeredolu and Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi as the brains behind his ordeal. The basis of their accusation is that the four governors have virtually turned the presidential villa to their home in the past two weeks in their attempt to nail Oshiomhole.

One of the governors who spoke to Saturday Sun however countered the allegation. “No doubt, we have been having meetings with the president but our visits have nothing to do with Oshiomhole’s probe. We are only interested in securing the president from some deadly traps because what is happening now is of serious concern to the president. For instance, if we allow them to undermine Amosun in Ogun, fine, Amosun may lose but the president will also lose. This is their game plan. That was the same mistake President Jonathan made and we are trying not to allow President Buhari fall into the same trap”, the governor stated.

Also speaking with Saturday Sun on the same issue, Governor Fayemi dismissed the allegation against them as baseless. “We have nothing to do with his ordeal, nobody should link us to it please”, he stressed and pleaded to be left out of the conversation.