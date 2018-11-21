Bianca Iboma

Governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians and government at all levels, to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the 2019 general elections.

Salis made the call when he met with the heads of Muslim community during a special prayer programme held for Nigerians peace and unity in Ikeja area of the state.

According to Salis, “Nigeria may not have a credible election in 2019 except INEC, politicians, government and other stakeholders work together in ensuring that the election do not violates any law and violence free.

He called INEC to endeavour to conduct credible elections always, avoid rigging and discourage vote buying and other malpractices.

The gubernatorial candidate said INEC and other agencies involved in the 2019 general elections should strive to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted.

He said that the system should allow the people to choose who they want to rule them, appealing to political party not to hijack the process.

Salis stated that he remained the candidate of the people in the Lagos State governorship race and would ensure that the grassroots support from the people translated into his victory in the poll.

He stressed that the record must be straight, and INEC should be allowed to organised the process without any struggle.

Salis assured that he would give priority attention to issues of housing, health, education and ensure that the youths were empowered.

More so, he said the state needed a leader who care for the people’s welfare, stating that there is systemic slavery in the country whereby a segment of the society is neglected causing derailment of people’s destinies.

“A situation where graduates are driving tricycles is counter-productive.

“One thing my government will do is to support the justice system so that the jurists can make decisions in the interest of the state. This is vital and I know what to do and how to do it.

“As a practicing lawyer, I can tell you there is so much to be done by lawyers in Nigeria. Ours is a huge population, so, you can use law to expand the economy and empower the masses,” he said.

Also, Salis pledged his cooperation and support to ensure the smooth conduct of the process and success in the polity.

He also urged the electorate to believe and trust in his aspiration to make the state better.