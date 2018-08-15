– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - 2019: Plateau Assembly APC members endorse Buhari, Lalong
15th August 2018 - Foreign aids’ve deepened Africa’s poverty, says Don
15th August 2018 - Aug. 17 deadline: INEC embarks on CVR sensitisation in Enugu
15th August 2018 - Bauchi govt. approves N103m to UNICEF to fight malnutrition
15th August 2018 - APC ideology, most efficient to transform Nigeria – Oyo SSG
15th August 2018 - Kano, FG sign N12.7b water supply pact
15th August 2018 - Don’t defect, stay to resolve your problems, Idahosa tells Edo APC members
15th August 2018 - FG to build 100,000bpd Brownfield refinery in Port Harcourt, Warri
15th August 2018 - 2019: Vote for God-fearing leaders, Nigerians urged
15th August 2018 - One injured, building razed in Anambra kerosene explosion
Home / National / 2019: Plateau Assembly APC members endorse Buhari, Lalong
PLATEAU

2019: Plateau Assembly APC members endorse Buhari, Lalong

— 15th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of 2019 general election.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Joshua Madaki, disclosed this on Tuesday, when APC supporters stormed the Assembly complex and demanded that the member representing Jos North/North constituency and a former deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Baba Hassan, to re-contest his seat for the fifth time.

In the words of the Speaker, “As members of APC in the state House of Assembly, we are endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidates during the 2019 general election.

“I urged all APC supporters to go and campaign and vote for APC to sustained fight against insecurity, corruption and total economy recovery in the country.

“Plateau state is APC and it will remain APC beyond 2019. We will resist those who are advocating for a change of government for selfish and personal reasons, there is no vacancy in the Presidency and Plateau State Government House.”

He described Hon. Baba Hassan as an embodiment of humility and said despite his long service in the House, he is the first member to be endorsed by constituents ahead of 2019 general election.

A former Deputy Speaker and aspirant for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency, Hon. Yusuf Gadgdi, said defections at the National level would not alter APC victory in Plateau State.

READ ALSO: Foreign aids’ve deepened Africa’s poverty, says Don

He noted that as APC members at the National Assembly are defecting to the opposition PDP, their members in Plateau State are defecting to the ruling APC which is a pointer to the fact that the party is rooted in the state.

In his own comment, Hon. Baba Hassan said Jos North/North constituency is a cosmopolitan city, housing every ethnic group in the country and how he has unified the divergent ethnic groups at the period of the Jos crisis was what endeared him to the people.

He expressed dissatisfaction on the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Samuel Ortom and top members of the party and said their defection has reduced membership of the party but will certainly  not affect its victory in 2019.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PLATEAU

2019: Plateau Assembly APC members endorse Buhari, Lalong

— 15th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of 2019 general election. Speaker of the House, Hon. Joshua Madaki, disclosed this on Tuesday, when APC supporters stormed the Assembly complex and…

  • AID

    Foreign aids’ve deepened Africa’s poverty, says Don

    — 15th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja A Researcher from the Department of Global Management, Ryerson University, Canada, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, has observed that years of financial intervention by international donor agencies has failed to salvage the continent from the clutches of poverty. But the aids, he added, had rather worsened the economic situation of African continent, resulting in…

  • INEC

    Aug. 17 deadline: INEC embarks on CVR sensitisation in Enugu

    — 15th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu As the August 17, 2018 deadline for Continuous Voter Registration exercise draws near, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, embarked on a road show  to sensitise the electorate on the need to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs)  ahead of the 2019 general elections. Briefing newsmen after the…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi govt. approves N103m to UNICEF to fight malnutrition

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi As parts of its commitment to eliminate malnutrition, the Bauchi State Government has approved the release of N103 million as counterpart fund to the UNICEF to treat 11, 517 severe malnourished children in the state. This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Pharmacy…

  • APC

    APC ideology, most efficient to transform Nigeria – Oyo SSG

    — 15th August 2018

    …Presents letter of guber intent to party From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, who has joined the 2019 governorship race in the state, has said the ideology of the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) provides the most proficient platform that is capable of transforming Nigeria. He said this…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share