The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - 2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong
9th February 2018 - Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music
9th February 2018 - Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections
9th February 2018 - Amended elections table-time: NASS members’ll be the losers – Gov. Bello
9th February 2018 - Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh has case to answer, says Supreme Court
9th February 2018 - Labour threatens strike in Kano
9th February 2018 - Pyeonchang Winter Olympics declared open with stunning ceremony
9th February 2018 - VAIDS: Ugwuanyi urges FG to pay Enugu N14b debt
9th February 2018 - Buhari in total support of youth issues – Onyeama
9th February 2018 - Group urges FG to stop Benue killings
Home / National / 2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong

2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong

— 9th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Council, Capt. Joseph Din (rtd), disclosed this, on Friday, in Jos, during a media briefing.

He maintained that and former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida do not have the moral right to asked President Buhari not to seek re-election  in 2019.

Capt. Din, who was flanked by Chief Jethro Akun, Amb. Ignatius Longjan, former Deputy Governors of Plateau State, former Minister of Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande and ex-governorship candidate, Arch. Pam Dung Gyang said Buhari is the only alternative for Nigerians in 2019.

“Based on the strong will exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari on the fight against insurgency, corruption and and provision of youth empowerment and employment, we in the Elders Advisory Council are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong to contest for a second term in 2019 in order to complete the good work they have started.

“The President should ignore the comments by some eminent citizens who have asked him not to re-contest the election and we assure him of our unflinching support.”

Capt. Din said Obasanjo, who tried to force himself for a third term in office, does not have the moral justification to to stop Buhari, saying it is only Nigerians that will decide the fate of the President during the poll.

He said President Buhari inherited a collapsed nation from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan where insecurity, corruption and economic backwardness strives.

“This government has tried in the area of provision of security of adequate security, considering that it came to power when insurgents were holding 13 local governments in the north east as their territory and even here in Plateau State but our armed forces with the support of government have decimated the insurgents and have reclaimed our territory.

“The Buhari government has the political will to defeat the insurgency. No President can say throughout his tenure, there were no skirmishes so he can not exempt himself. We support Buhari and Lalong because they have shown us beyond reasonable doubt that they have the will to curtail insecurity and any form of violence.”

The elders applauded Governor Simon Lalong for sustained security in the state where dozens of innocent lives had perished before his assumption in office.

“Lalong has has made us proud, even by restoring peace in Plateau. He has institutionalised peace building and reconciliation through establishment of peace building agency. Now that people are being attended to, he has continued with the uncompleted projects of is predecessors, which has made him curve a niche for himself as this is an effort aimed at uniting Plateau people.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong

— 9th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Council, Capt. Joseph Din (rtd), disclosed this, on Friday, in Jos, during a media briefing. He maintained that and former President…

  • Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music

    — 9th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna A clergyman in the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Niger State, Reverend Christian Achinivu, has urged gospel singers in the country to stop the production of songs that are “harmful” and in contrast with the promotion of morals in the society. Rev. Achinivu popularly called ” Father Paiko” in religious and social circles”…

  • Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections

    — 9th February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to print illegal gubernatorial ballot papers for Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom States, that will, according to him, exclude certain newly registered political parties as a premise for the nullification of the elections of…

  • Amended elections table-time: NASS members’ll be the losers – Gov. Bello

    — 9th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said lawmakers would be the losers of the National Assembly’s proposal to change the order of elections already set by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The House of Representatives committee on electoral act (amendment) Bill had, in its amendments to the 2010 electoral act included…

  • Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh has case to answer, says Supreme Court

    — 9th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Supreme Court, on Friday, held that a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, had a case to answer in respect of the money laundering charges involving the sums of N400 million and $2 million instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share