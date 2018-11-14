Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the country is preparing for the 2019 general elections, political parties and politicians in Nigeria have been tasked on the need to desist from activities capable of making conduct of peaceful elections impossible.

The Ogun State chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle David Otaru, stated this on Wednesday, at a press conference marking 100 days of his administration in office, held in Sagamu.

Otaru, who equally urged voters not to engage in vote selling, but vote for their preferred candidates according to their conscience, noted that Nigeria is bigger than anybody’s political ambition, urging politicians to play the game by the rules.

The cleric said though PFN is a religious body with a vision to provide leadership training, spread evangelism and provide charity for the needy, the Fellowship will continue to advocate peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and peaceful political activities in the country.

READ ALSO: BSES clampdown: Fayose’s aide, Fayemi’s c’ittee trade tackles

While saying Nigeria should take a cue from the peaceful conduct of the mid-term legislative election in the United States of America, Otaru said Nigerians must work together to ensure 2019 poll is rancour free.

The Ogun State PFN chairman, however, warned that people should stop playing politics with every issue in the country, observing Nigeria can only develop faster if there is justice, equity and fairness.

“In every election, there will be winners and losers. So, when we talk of religious tolerance, we must also talk about political tolerance. Let us draw a great lesson from America’s mid-term election and ensure Nigeria experience a peaceful elections in 2019. Nigeria is the bigger project, not a project of an individual.

“The state is bigger that any political ambition, so let our politicians engage in activities that will promote unity, not division. And the voters too must not sell their votes, but vote according to their conscience. Also, let us not play politics with every issue in the country, if that is removed from our national life, Nigeria will develop faster”. Otaru submitted.