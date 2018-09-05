2019: PDP’ll get Nigeria working again, says Atiku

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A former Vice President and Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would get the nation working back again if voted into power in 2019.

Atiku alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed in delivering its lofty promises for Nigerians before the party was voted in 2015, adding that the ruling party has rather worsened Nigeria’s woes instead of cushioning the adverse effects.

Atiku spoke at the new Governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti, State capital, on Tuesday, while meeting with all PDP delegates for the Presidential primaries on his ambition to get the opposition party’s presidential ticket.

He was received into the state by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Atiku’s words, “Our party today is in opposition after governing the country successfully for 16 years.

“I said successful because if you compared our records with that of APC, you will know that we have done extremely well than the APC,” he said.

Atiku, who was accompanied by his Campaign Director General, and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Orubebe and Former Deputy Leader of the Senate, Abdul Ningi among others, took further critical swipe at the APC saying, “Today, the nation’s security system has collapsed and Nigerians are yearning for PDP to return and set things straight.

” In spite of APC’ promises to get us massive employment, 12 million of our youths are unemployed now.

“They promised to fight corruption but according to international rating, Nigeria is now more corrupt than ever.

“They promised us peace but today the security challenge has been the worst in my lifetime, they promised unity but today we are more divided than ever because they lack respect for rule of law and our constitution and are only protecting the interest of a few.

“I assure you, we are going to get Nigeria working again the nation hasn’t been working since APC took over government.

“This is not the government that we should allow to be here. Therefore, my fellow brothers and sisters, I have come to appeal to you to support me and compare with the other contestants in terms of my capacity, integrity.

“I have challenged anyone that if you have any evidence against Atiku on corruption you should come forward but nobody has done that. I urge you to compare all these attributes.

“Give us the opportunity to develop our resources and our people so that we can achieve better development for our people.”

Assuring Atiku of the support of the people of Ekiti, the PDP state chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase said, “Buhari is not behaving like somebody who can bring the desired growth and development that Nigeria yearns for.

“God ‘s hand writing is clear that Atiku will be the next Nigeria President.”

Also speaking during the meeting, Governor Fayose who urged unity among the PDP as a main prerequisite to winning in 2019, said: “I want to assure that on behalf of Ekiti that this journey will not come to sorrow for you.

“Our prayers is that this will not be an effort in futility. For Ekiti, we will speak in one voice, we believe that the only solution is PDP now, and that we must win.

“Today, we are being oppressed. We need power more than personal interest. We have to operate a PDP that can win election.

“This journey will bring joy peace to your hearts. If we must win, we must go to the poll united, we should not discriminate against anyone by saying someone has just come.

“Our focus is to chase Buhari away. And we must work assiduously towards that. And I believe he will leave,” Governor Fayose said.