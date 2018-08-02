2019: PDP’ll coast to victory only with internal democracy – Cleopas

Gyang Bere, Jos

The aspirant for the seat of House of Representatives, for Pankshin, Kanke Kanam Federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Gagman Cleopas, has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow internal democracy in the party, which he said would guarantee its coasting home to victory in 2019 general elections.

He said the alleged leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has provided big opportunity for PDP to take over power but only when internal democracy was allowed to strive.

Hon. Cleopas, in a press statement, issued in Jos, on Wednesday, described as ‘child play’ the statement credited to Oshiomole that top politicians who defected from the APC lacked electoral value in their respective constituencies.

“I want to advise my party, the PDP, to provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants vying various positions in the country, from the presidency down to councillors.

“This will stop internal wrangling and make it easier for the party to bounce back to power in 2019.

“We are glad that prominent politicians such as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and other Senators, members of the House of Representatives and respected politicians in the country are leaving the ruling APC because of the inept leadership of President Buhari and the inexperienced of Oshiomhole who took charge of the leadership of APC recently.”

Cleopas urged the ruling APC to learnt from the political rancor that led to the defection of key political actors from PDP in 2014 which led to the defeat of the party in the 2015 general elections.

He described the ill-treatment meted out to Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Sen. Dino Melaye, among several others, by the ruling APC as ‘pathetic and undemocratic’.

He urged Nigerians to vote out President Buhari and the APC in 2019 to save the nation from calamity, worsening economic realities and total collapse.