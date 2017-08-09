The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
9th August 2017 - NBBF announces Alex Nwora as new D’ Tigers coach
9th August 2017 - Police arrest, parade murder suspects, others in Benue
9th August 2017 - Lalong tackles Jang, PDP over council polls
9th August 2017 -  How Obasanjo, Yar ‘Adua, Jonathan squandered N11t on electricity – SERAP
9th August 2017 - Ebonyi ranked lowest in farmers’ in accessing agric credit facilities
9th August 2017 - Court remands sexagenarian for allegedly beating wife to death
9th August 2017 - 2016: Benue APC chair substituted my name with dead man – Utoo
9th August 2017 - Unsafe abortions kill too many women in Nigeria – Gynaecologist
9th August 2017 - US nuclear arsenal ‘more powerful than ever before’ – Trump
9th August 2017 - Restructure Nigeria now, Catholic bishops warn FG
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: PDP woos Obasanjo,  Atiku,  others

2019: PDP woos Obasanjo,  Atiku,  others

— 9th August 2017

• Reads riot act to errant members

From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, yesterday mandated the party’s Reconciliation Committee to bring back former President Olusegun Obasanjo, his deputy, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and other top politicians who left the party.

Makarfi gave the charge while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP Reconciliation,  Disciplinary and National Convention Committees in Abuja.

The disciplinary committee is chaired by  former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, while Governors  Nyesom Wike and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Rivers and Gombe, respectively, will serve as co-chairmen of the Reconciliation Committee.

On the other hand,  Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, heads the convention committee.

Apart from Obasanjo and Atiku,  others who held offices on the PDP platform during its 16 years rule, but had left the party, are  Senate President,  Senator Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the  House of Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara.

Others are former governors of Rivers and Kano states, Chibuike Amaechi and  Rabiu Kwankwanso, respectively,  among others.  Recall that Atiku and Saraki alongside five PDP governors, namely Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto); Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara); Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers); and Murtala Nyako (Adamawa) had defected to the APC prior to the 2015 general election.

While governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was then Speaker of the House of Representatives led members from the Green Chamber into the ruling party.  The PDP chairman, who reiterated his commitment to genuine reconciliation in the party, urged the reconciliation committee not to restrict itself to the pre-2015 era.

He said the committee should reach out to “former high ranking government officials who came into office on the platform of the PDP.

“This includes president, vice, governors and former Senate president, speaker of House of Representatives and all other former top ranking members in the party. Everybody that was in PDP at one time or the other should be reconciled with. It is not limited to pre-2015.”

Also, Makarfi urged the reconciliation committee to  reach out to the founding fathers of the party under the aegis of G34 , who left the party with a view to wooing them back.

However, he said the reconciliation must not be based on conditionalities.

The PDP leader also read a riot act to errant members of the party and said the opposition party can no longer condone indiscipline within its fold.

“Acts of anti-party activities will no longer be condoned. We will sanction anybody who takes the party to court without exhausting internal crisis resolution mechanism,” he warned.

Makarfi also apologised to Nigerians in any area the PDP may have erred and assured that the party would do better when it regains power.

Speaking at the event, Ikimi described the APC as a dying party and noted that former PDP members who defected to the ruling party were on their way back.

He said: “APC is almost dead. I’m aware they were able to win in 2015 because of members of PDP who defected to the party.

“I have it on good authority that key members who left PDP and joined APC are now returning to the party. I like us to receive then with open hands and we will rebuild the party.”

The former minister assured that  his committee is not “out to bring down anybody. We shall do our job scrupulously.”

Ikimi, while stressing the need to instill discipline in the party, said “the committee will work closely with reconciliation committee to ensure our members who left  return.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. sirOscie. 9th August 2017 at 2:48 pm
    Reply

    Good move PDP , But first rebuild, restructure and address the issues that led to the founding fathers dumping the party before the last general election.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest, parade murder suspects, others in Benue

— 9th August 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has arrested 16 suspects in connection with the murder of a young man, Muhammadu Hudu, and the attack on one Oryima Benjamin, recently. According to the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, Hudu was stabbed to death at Udei Street, North Bank on August 3, while Oryima…

  • Lalong tackles Jang, PDP over council polls

    — 9th August 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has slamed his predecessor,  Sen. Jonah David Jang and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Damishi Sango, for daring to criticised his administration for refusing to conduct local government elections in the state. Jang and the PDP Chairman, had accused Governor Lalong in…

  •  How Obasanjo, Yar ‘Adua, Jonathan squandered N11t on electricity – SERAP

    — 9th August 2017

    A new report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has revealed how over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply was allegedly squandered under the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan. According to the report, “The total estimated financial loss to Nigeria from corruption in the electricity sector…

  • Ebonyi ranked lowest in farmers’ in accessing agric credit facilities

    — 9th August 2017

    From; Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A random survey carried out in seven states of the federation by a Non-Governmental Organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has scored farmers in Ebonyi State lowest among other states. This was because farmers in the state reportedly do not utilise enough agricultural credit services being provided by both government and private institutions. This…

  • Court remands sexagenarian for allegedly beating wife to death

    — 9th August 2017

    A sexagenarian, Saka Olainukan, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly beating  his wife to death. Olainukan, 60, whose plea was not taken appeared on a charge of murder. Magistrate Tolu Idowu ordered that Olainukan should be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons, pending an advice from the Lagos…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share