The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers
19th February 2018 - Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban
19th February 2018 - Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria’s economy – Ikpea
19th February 2018 - Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria’s aviation, tourism sectors
19th February 2018 - Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria’s high safety rating
19th February 2018 - Dana Air pledges to train more Nigerian pilots    
19th February 2018 - Tribunal awards investor N3m damages over stockbroker’s negligence
19th February 2018 - Play cable TV unveils brand Ambassador
19th February 2018 - Abuja fuel queues thin out ahead of NIPS today
19th February 2018 - FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January
Home / National / 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers

2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers

— 19th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has upped the ante in seeking the support of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and speakers of the Houses of Assembly.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement, yesterday, that Babangida tasked the PDP to provide a better alternative for Nigerians in 2019.

Babangida stated this, at the weekend, when he received members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Minna, capital of Niger State.

The former president also expressed satisfaction with the efforts of PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s NWC; to  rebrand the opposition party ahead of the next general elections.

“I am happy at your assurances that there will be no imposition in all your primary elections. It is all about choice and you have promised to provide the best choice. Your ‘Reposition, Rebrand and Regain’ agenda is working and I mean particularly the rebranding. Some people believed that having been in government since 1999, the PDP will find opposition difficult but you are carrying on well and providing a better alternative.

“You have also not abandoned the people in times of crisis. I monitored your activities in Benue, Taraba and you just said your party has sent members to Zamfara, to commiserate with the people.  Surely you have made the people the centre of your return and they will not forget you because you were with them in time of sorrow,” Babangida reportedly said.

Ologbondiyan noted that Secondus told Babangida that former leaders of  the country must rally together to save the nation from the present  administration.

The PDP chairman said:“As a leader, you made the welfare of Nigerians the thrust of governance. You were also concerned about the peace and unity of this nation. You created and built people as well as institutions.

“Today, our nation is drifting and as leaders, you cannot afford to keep quiet and watch on the sides. Leaders like you must come together and take a firm position on how to save our nation from the precipice. PDP remains the only alternative platform based on our experience more so because we have learnt our lessons. We have resolved to play by the rules and operate within the confines of our party’s and the Nigerian constitution.

In a related development, Secondus said the opposition party is gearing up to return to Aso Rock next year.

A statement by Secondus Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, stated that the PDP chairman in Abuja, during a meeting with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly controlled by the party, at the weekend, in Abuja.

“What would come out of the re-engineering going in our party would make it a formidable opposition ready and determined to regain power in 2019.

“We have been going round the country since we assumed office and we are glad to report that many Nigerians out there are anxiously waiting for the PDP to return to power,”he stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers

— 19th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has upped the ante in seeking the support of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and speakers of the Houses of Assembly. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement, yesterday, that Babangida tasked the PDP to provide…

  • Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban

    — 19th February 2018

    …Customs CG, experts blame govt security officials Isaac Anumihe  When the Federal Government slammed a total ban on the importation of rice into the country, it was with the good intention to diversify the economy and be self-sufficient in food production. President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address ahead of the pronouncement on rice, told Nigerians…

  • Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria’s economy – Ikpea

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Dr. Leemon Ikpea, Chairman/Managing Director, Lee Group of Companies, an industrialist, in this interview with our correspondent, spoke about his newly completed oil and gas production plant, the difficulties in Nigeria’s business climate, the benefits of the Local Content Law in the oil and gas sector as well as what Nigeria stands to gain with full implementation of the law. Excepts: Focus of the…

  • Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria’s aviation, tourism sectors

    — 19th February 2018

    Louis Ibah Worried by the poor contribution of the Nigerian aviation and tourism industries to the national GDP,  the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has called on the Federal Government to merge the two sectors into one ministry. President of NANTA, Mr. Bernard Bankole, who hosted aviation journalists recently in Lagos, urged the…

  • Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria’s high safety rating

    — 19th February 2018

    Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace Limited, Mr. Allen Onyema, has commended the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), for taking positive steps to boost the safety rating of Nigerian aviation industry. Onyema said the NCAA’s insistence that airlines in Nigeria must adhere strictly to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended practices has…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share