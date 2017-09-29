2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

• I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election.

A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, conveyed the message to Fayose, yesterday, when he told the governor, pointblank, he cannot contest in the party’s primary poll for the 2019 presidential election.

Nwodo stated this yesterday, in Abuja, shortly after Fayose’s formal declaration of intent to contest for the party’s ticket in 2019.

Nwodo said PDP’s ideology forbade Fayose and other members from the South from contesting in the presidential race in 2019.

He said that the ideology would be followed to the letter, in spite Fayose’s declaration.

“Fayose cannot run and I will tell you my reason…Now, we did not only zone the presidency to the North, we have re-emphasised at every opportunity we had that the zoning will take place. So, the party will not collect Expression of Interest money from anybody else who is not from the North and will not issue him a nomination form to contest. No, we will not do that,’’ said Nwodo.

Earlier, Fayose had, in a letter to PDP leaders, insisted that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, and added that it was in the interest of the party and Nigeria.

Elsewhere, his formal declaration ceremony in Abuja, Fayose vowed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.”

Fayose reiterated he would defeat Buhari in a free and fair contest.

He said despite the party’s decision to zone the its 2019 presidential ticket to the North, the Nigerian constitution guarantees his right to contest for the position.

Pushing his position, the Ekiti state governor said the PDP needs someone like him, who has a knack for defeating incumbent to fly its flag in the 2019 presidential contest.

“Our party must not lose sight that Nigerians at this period are desirous of a president with demonstrated capacity to change their fortunes. Furthermore, we must be mindful of the fact that our party needs a candidate like me, with a penchant for defeating incumbents.

“Twice, I defeated incumbents to become the governor of Ekiti state and I am confident that with your support, as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, in a free and fair election…

“My name is Ayo Peter (Peter, the rock) Fayose. I will defeat this Goliath for you,” he declared.

“(Late President Umaru Musa) Yar ‘Adua was sitting quietly in his house when (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo sent me to go and tell him he wants him to succeed him. The man said no but God said yes.

“ Today, for the doubting Thomases, I want to be president of Nigeria. I know I have haters; they will not die. They will watch me enter Aso Rock. I am here to tell you that the hour of the Lord has come for Nigeria. I have not lost any battle.”

Furthermore, Fayose challenged PDP presidential aspirants in the North to openly declare their ambition, if truly they want the party’s ticket zoned to them.