The Sun News
Latest
29th September 2017 - PSquare: Game finally over?
29th September 2017 - MMM donates borehole to community
29th September 2017 - I’m staging 57 free shows for Nigeria at 57 –Greg Ewa
29th September 2017 - Day Ibidunni Ighodalo touched lives of childless women
29th September 2017 - Gula: Obasanjo’s prison memoir goes on stage
29th September 2017 - ‘Lagos City Suya Carnival’ ‘ll break world record’
29th September 2017 - Fans ‘ll get my Prayer for Nigeria CDs free of charge –Demola Olota
29th September 2017 - Providence Centre rallies Olamide, 9ice for grand opening
29th September 2017 - Blessing Egbe’s The Women lands in cinemas
29th September 2017 - UN fund for sexual abuse victims grows to $1.5m
Home / Politics / 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

— 29th September 2017

• I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election.

A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, conveyed the message to Fayose, yesterday, when he told the governor, pointblank, he cannot contest in the party’s primary poll for the 2019 presidential election.

Nwodo stated this yesterday, in Abuja, shortly after Fayose’s formal declaration of intent to contest for the party’s ticket in 2019.

Nwodo said PDP’s ideology forbade Fayose and other members from the South from contesting in the presidential race in 2019.

He said that the ideology would be followed to the letter, in spite Fayose’s declaration.

“Fayose cannot run and I will tell you my reason…Now, we did not only zone the presidency to the North, we have re-emphasised at every opportunity we had that the zoning will take place. So, the party will not collect Expression of Interest money from anybody else who is not from the North and will not issue him a nomination form to contest. No, we will not do that,’’ said Nwodo.

Earlier, Fayose had, in a letter to PDP leaders, insisted that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, and added that it was in the interest of the party and Nigeria.

Elsewhere, his formal declaration ceremony  in Abuja, Fayose vowed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.”

Fayose reiterated he would defeat Buhari in a free and fair contest.

He said despite the party’s decision to zone the its 2019 presidential ticket to the North,  the Nigerian constitution guarantees his right to contest for the position.

Pushing his position, the Ekiti state governor said the PDP needs someone like him,  who has a knack for defeating incumbent to fly its flag in the 2019 presidential contest.

“Our party must not lose sight that Nigerians at this period are desirous of a president with demonstrated capacity to change their fortunes. Furthermore, we must be mindful of the fact that our party needs a candidate like me, with a penchant for defeating incumbents.

“Twice, I defeated incumbents to become the governor of Ekiti state and I am confident that with your support, as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, in a free and fair election…

“My name is Ayo Peter (Peter, the rock) Fayose.  I will defeat this Goliath for you,” he declared.

“(Late President Umaru Musa) Yar ‘Adua  was sitting quietly in his house when (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo sent me to go and tell him  he wants him to succeed him.  The man said no but God said yes.

“ Today,  for the doubting  Thomases, I want to be president of Nigeria.  I know I have haters; they will not die.  They will watch me enter Aso Rock. I am here to tell you that the hour of the Lord has come for Nigeria.  I have not lost any battle.”

Furthermore,  Fayose challenged PDP presidential aspirants in the North to openly declare their ambition,  if truly they want the party’s ticket zoned to them.

Post Views: 32
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 29th September 2017 at 6:20 am
    Reply

    Since PDP has zoned presidential candidate to North, let APC zone theirs to South, by implication, South East

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 guber: Rivers APC stakeholders endorse Abe 

— 29th September 2017

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed Senator Magnus Ngei Abe for the 2019 governorship poll. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the stakeholders in Port Harcourt, yesterday. The communiqué endorsing Abe’s candidature was jointly signed by Chidi Wihioka, Felix…

  • 2019: PDP rejects Fayose’s presidential bid

    — 29th September 2017

    • I’ll defeat Buhari, boasts Ekiti gov as he joins race From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has poured cold water on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s Abuja bid to seek its presidential ticket in the 2019 election. A member of the PDP BoT, Dr Okwesilieze…

  • Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

    — 29th September 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated seven sitting governors, six former governors as members of the 48-man campaign council to prosecute the November 18 Anambra governorship election. Inaugurating the committee at the headquarters of the ruling party, the APC leadership listed the names of the campaign council as: Mohammed Abdullahi…

  • AD petitions INEC over omission of candidate’s name

    — 29th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the omission of its governorship candidate, Valentine  Onwuka and his running mate Chijioke Onyekaonwu,  from the published list of governorship candidates for the election. In the statement issued, the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Ayodele,…

  • How neglect of engineering professionals escalates building collapse

    — 29th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Nigeria has suffered unquantifiable losses as a result of building collapse. These losses come in the form of loss of life or property and in majority of cases both. The complexity of the situation seems to have defied all known methods as the more people look for…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share