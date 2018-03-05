2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe
— 5th March 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) converged in Gombe, yesterday.
The meeting may not be unconnected with recent developments within the party and as the PDP strategise ahead of nest year’s elections.
Sources at Gombe Government House, where the meeting held, with Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo playing host, disclosed to Daily Sun that Dankwambo, who was away to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend the wedding ceremony of a daughter of one of his commissioners, quickly returned to be on ground to supervise preparations to host his colleagues.
Thereafter, the governor hosted his colleagues to dinner at the Banquet Hall, at the government house.
They were governors of Cross River (Prof. ben Ayade), Taraba (Darius Ishaku), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta and Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti).
Another source said the parley may not be unconnected with Dankwambo’s alleged 2019 presidential ambition.
At the weekend, Professors Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran announced their decision to leave the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as a fallout of the lingering crisis confronting the party since its national convention.
