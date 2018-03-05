The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Governor ‘Integrity’ Emmanuel
5th March 2018 - If I were Asiwaju
5th March 2018 - The economic benefits of Lekki Free Zone
5th March 2018 - The plan to ban imported vehicles
5th March 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup: I’ll be at my best for Eagles –Moses
5th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80
5th March 2018 - Governor Dickson’s Unity Cup: 16 Bayelsa communities lock horns in 2nd phase
5th March 2018 - 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term
5th March 2018 - Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar
5th March 2018 - I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan
Home / Politics / 2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe

2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe

— 5th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) converged in Gombe, yesterday. 

The meeting may not be unconnected with recent developments within the party and as the PDP strategise ahead of nest year’s elections. 

Sources at Gombe Government House, where the meeting held, with Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo playing host, disclosed to Daily Sun that Dankwambo, who was away to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend the wedding ceremony of a daughter of one of his commissioners, quickly returned to be on ground to supervise preparations to host his colleagues. 

Thereafter, the governor hosted his colleagues to dinner at the Banquet Hall, at the government house.

They were governors of Cross River (Prof. ben Ayade), Taraba (Darius Ishaku), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta and Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti).

Another source said the parley may not be unconnected with Dankwambo’s alleged 2019 presidential ambition.

At the weekend, Professors Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran announced their decision to leave the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP),  as a fallout of the lingering crisis confronting the party since its national convention.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th March 2018 at 5:48 am
    Reply

    PDP is dead, APC is dead, so-called 2019 is dead. There is no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- your so-called permanent voters card is worthless under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, your vote do not count under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Sokoto controls Abuja under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Do your permanent voters card worthwhile for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates which its capital sits in Sokoto and controls Abuja? Do your vote count for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates which its capital sits in Sokoto and controls Abuja? Who approved the existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory? Where is the democracy when fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates which its capital sits in Sokoto and controls Abuja? It is fairy tales which has come to an end with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Your worthwhile permanent voters card is the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only under the natives Disintegrated Republics do your vote counts. Only under the natives Disintegrated Republics exist democracy. Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term

— 5th March 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The  people of Ukwa-Ngwa have unanimously adopted Governor Okezie lkpeazu as their consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State.  Speaking during an enlarged meeting of Ukwa Ngwa people, tagged: “The great Ukwa-Ngwa declaration,”  held at Okpuala Ngwa parade ground,  the people who spoke through their leaders, Elder Emma…

  • Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar

    — 5th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mariam Aloma Mukhtar, has said falling standards in the Judiciary can only be addressed if the culture of lobbying and godfatherism used in influencing appointment of judicial officers is discouraged and discarded by the National Judicial Council (NJC).  Justice Mukhtar said  a competent and strong judiciary can only…

  • I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan

    — 5th March 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said he spoke in parable which was largely misunderstood when he remarked, last Thursday, that Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, deserves third term; if not for constitutional impediment. The monarch was said to have made the clarification when he played host to…

  • Daily Independent’s Abuja bureau chief still in DSS detention

    — 5th March 2018

    Abuja Bureau Chief of Independent Newspapers, Tony Ezimakor, is still being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) without charge, despite appeals by well-meaning individuals, activists and other groups. All rights activists, lawyers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and journalists, who commented on Ezimakor’s incarceration, have been shunned by the DSS, without arraigning him in court….

  • Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81

    — 5th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amosun described Obasanjo as a quintessential leader. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, the governor said the General and statesman, as military head…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share