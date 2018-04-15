The Sun News
Ugwuanyi

2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

— 15th April 2018

…As Ekweremadu lauds his peace initiative

The national leadership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented” peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state. 

The PDP said that Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honours God and works very hard to provide the dividends of democracy to positively impact the lives of the people in line with the dictates of the party’s manifesto. 

Speaking at a colourful peace rally of the PDP in Enugu West Senatorial District of the state held at Udi Local Government Area,  which witnessed a mammoth crowd, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, represented by his deputy,  Senator Garba Babayo Gamawa, stated that the PDP was “very proud with Gov. Ugwuanyi”. 

Prince Secondus stated that there was “absolute peace in Enugu State” and remarkable achievements recorded by Ugwuanyi, saying:”We are very happy with your leadership style and good performance”. 

The national chairman stressed that “Enugu State Governor deserves to be emulated”, adding further that “Nigerians are very happy with the governor”. He disclosed that   “it is because of a state like Enugu that other states will vote for the PDP”. 

He also appreciated the unity between Ugwuanyi and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and urged the governor to continue with his good works to take the PDP-led government in the state to the next level. 

Also speaking, the South East National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi applauded Ugwuanyi for his good works and existing peace in Enugu State. 

