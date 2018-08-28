2019: PDP begins sale of forms

Presidential form goes for N12m, governorship N6m

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will commence the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking to contest the 2019 general elections on its platform today.

In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu, last night, the PDP said the collection and submission of nomination forms would elapse on September 6,2018.

According to the statement, aspirants for the position of President and governor are expected to pay N12 million and N6 million, respectively, for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Similarly, those aspiring for the Senate, House of Representatives and state houses of assembly are to pay N3.5 million, N1.5 million and N600,000 respectively, for the expression of interest and nomination forms, while the nomination form for national delegates is N20,000, with the form for ad-hoc delegates pegged at N5,000.

However, female aspirants are exempted from paying for nomination forms, except those aspiring to be national or ad-hoc delegates.