2019: PDP battle-ready to sack APC – Secondus

• PDP, APC trade words

From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Newly elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the party was battle-ready to take back power in 2019. He told President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to start preparing their handover notes.

In his acceptance speech after taking his oath of office, Secondus said the immediate task confronting the PDP was to save the country from the “clueless and rudderless” leadership of the APC, starting from the presidency.

“It is crystal clear to all Nigerians that APC is not a political party, but a body hurriedly assembled to seize power without a clear-cut plan for governance,” Secondus said.

He declared that the newly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had a clear and and unambiguous mandate to return the party to power in 2019, noting, however, that though it may seem Herculean, the mandate was achievable.

“Let me assure you, great members and leaders of our party, that by the grace of God and with all hands on deck, the brief tenancy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aso Rock Villa expires on May 28, 2019. By this, we serve them a quit notice,” he stated as he extended a hand of fellowship to all those who contested against him.

Responding to Secondus’ comments, the APC, through a statement signed by its national spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, mocked the PDP, saying the party’s convention was flawed and full of irregularities.

Abdullahi said the convention, which produced Secondus and other members of the new NWC, has further showed the PDP as a party rooted in corruption.

He said: “In reacting to revelations of how money-for-votes and systematic rigging was brazenly perpetuated during the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mindful of the popular axiom: ‘A leopard cannot change its spot.’

“The abnormalities that trailed the PDP National Convention have further exposed the PDP as a party not ready and willing to change. Indeed, the PDP has once again displayed itself to the generality of Nigerians that it is a party with corruption deeply rooted in its DNA.

“Again, it is tragic that the PDP which used to pride itself as “the biggest political party in Africa” has now been reduced to a regional party.

“By frustrating South West chairmanship candidates, it is unfortunate that the PDP has decided to punish the South West for not voting for the party in 2015.

“We urge members of the PDP that can pass the integrity test to join the APC so that we can together bring about the much-needed Change the country deserves.”

Hitting back at APC, the PDP said it was laughable that the ruling party, which has failed in managing both the country and its own internal affairs, would be criticising the conduct of the opposition party’s convention.

In the statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the APC, which has flagrantly violated its constitution repeatedly, has gone into a panic mood, following the successful outcome of the opposition party convention.

Said he: “We were very much aware of the plots by the APC to scuttle the convention and failing. It has resorted to a failed attempt to discredit an elective convention that has been adjudged as creditable, novel and laudable by political stakeholders and lovers of democracy across the nation.

“This unwarranted attack is only symptomatic of a party that has lost control and only clutching on straws for survival having been outrightly rejected by Nigerians.

“Is it not disgusting, reprehensible and embarrassing that the APC that has repeatedly failed to hold meetings, congresses and convention in the last three years and has flagrantly continued to violate its own constitution is questioning our party’s rights to perform her legitimate and constitutional obligation?

“Perhaps, APC leaders have never read Article 25 (A)(i) of their party’s Constitution, which stipulates: ‘the National Convention of the party (APC) shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend.’

“Which impunity could be higher than APC violating its constitution? It is strange that APC could be moralising on the principles of social justice whereas its actions against Nigerians are a complete departure from the norms.

“It is important for this spokesman of a failed party and his pack of incompetent members to reminisce on the needless pains and suffering they have inflicted on Nigerians rather than being jittery over the successful outcome of the PDP’s elective national convention.

“Nigerians have come to discover that APC is a fraud, an organisation of deceitful characters who have failed to keep a single of its countless promises made to the citizens.

“It is no longer news that the nation is drifting under APC and the PDP has come to the rescue. We must, therefore, remind the APC that the era of deceit, trickery and scaremongering, which has been the hallmarks of their government, is gone and Nigerians are just waiting to kick them out come 2019.”

Dokpesi, Fani-Kayode congratulate new PDP chair

Meanwhile, Chief Raymond Dokpesi who came third in the PDP chairmanship election, has congratulated Secondus.

In a short statement, in which he said PDP was the ultimate winner in the convention, Dokpesi expressed his appreciation to all the delegates that participated in the exercise.

He said: “I write to thank you most wholeheartedly for voting at the just concluded Elective National Convention in Abuja. The delegates have spoken. I congratulate the newly elected Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee. You will recall that I said that the PDP must be the ultimate winner at the end of the contest. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. Congratulations PDP as I wish all our members the best of luck.”

In the same vein, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, congratulated Secondus and other newly elected party officials.

The former minister commended and congratulated President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and others for their “profound and inspiring speeches at the convention.”

He added: “We must now all set aside our differences and prepare to face the monumental challenge that lay ahead. We must be ready and prepared to fight for a greater cause and to stand against a vicious, corrupt, deceitful, relentless and rapacious enemy that has divided our country, that has destroyed our economy and that has persecuted, marginalised, humiliated, demonised, massacred and pauperised our people. Together we shall “change the change” and “burn the brooms” in 2019. Together we shall raise the PDP flag in every part of this nation and send Buhari and his evil APC government back to hell where they came from.”

2019: PDP shops for strong candidate

• Woos 44 aggrieved APC senators

By Ismail Omipidan

Strong indications emerged, yesterday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leaving anything to chance in plot against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

As part of strategies to dislodge the APC, the PDP, after its Saturday’s national convention, which produced Prince Uche Secondus, has begun shopping for aspirants that could give Buhari a good fight.

In the chairmanship election, at the just concluded national convention, Secondus, with the strong backing of PDP governors, polled over 2,000 votes to beat his closest rival, Prof. Tunde Adeniran ,who had 230 votes. Raymond Dokpesi came third with 66 votes, while Taoheed Adedoja got no vote.

Other contenders, including Gbenga Daniel, Jimi Agbaje, Bode George and Rasheed Ladoja pulled out of the race at the eleventh hour. A source, who incidentally is of the APC, but who is also desirous of leaving the party in the first quarter of next year, disclosed that one of the presidential aspirants in the PDP already has about five retired army generals backing him. One of the names being touted is that of a man who Daily Sun is aware has been backing President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid financially since 2003. He was, however, quick to add that the man, like the four other generals, were already “disenchanted with Buhari, and as such want him out.”

Two of the retired army generals, Daily Sun gathered, were part of those who plotted Buhari’s ouster as a military Head of State in 1985.

The source believed that Buhari is also losing it, even with the masses in the north.

The source said: “The masses in the North supported Buhari because they believed he will come and lock up the big men. You know an average Talakawa sees a big man as a thief; so they believed Buhari would come and help them deal with the ‘thieves.’ But today, what do we have? The masses are hungry and Buhari himself is surrounded by people the masses believe are dirty. So, if the PDP gets its right, and field a strong candidate that will break Kano and Kaduna votes, Buhari will be defeated hands down.

“I can tell you that about 44 senators are aggrieved over the way the APC governors sat down in the comfort of their offices to write names of persons during the July congress election to elect delegates. And the national leadership of the party is not showing any serious sign at addressing the issues. I will not be surprised if these 44 senators leave the party.”

Speaking on the plots to sack the APC in 2019, a member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) told Daily Sun that apart from working on the aggrieved lawmakers from the APC, some of the party stakeholders from the North are already trying to see if they could get a “neutral” person other than the already known names that have since indicated interest to run against Buhari.

He said: “So far, we have secured commitment from 10 out of the 44 aggrieved senators from the APC. There are also some from the House of Representatives, but I am not too sure of the number now. We are still working on the remaining 34 senators.

“But apart from that, we are also looking at how we can source for a neutral presidential candidate outside the ones you and I already know. We are working on a number of persons and at the appropriate time, we will unveil our choice. What I want our people to focus on is how to send these APC people packing. Therefore, we must be united on that.”

Jonathan, Wike congratulate PDP new leaders

• Elections credible, says Rivers governor

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the newly-elected national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and urged them to seek to carry everyone along and reposition the party.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, yesterday, the former president also urged members of the party to make sacrifices, and added that the only way to achieve the party’s goals and aspirations is to unite as members of one political family.

“I congratulate the newly-elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, led by Prince Uche Secondus and wish them a successful tenure as they seek to reposition our great party.

“I reiterate that the only way to prove that this is victory for the PDP and all our members is for the new leaders to be magnanimous and aim to carry everybody along, for we cannot achieve our mission and aspirations, unless we unite as a family.

“To the rest of us, let us make sacrifices, put our differences behind us and accept this as a new dawn that will take our party to greater heights.”

In a related development, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Secondus and NWC members on a well-deserved victory.

Wike assured the party would be re-positioned for greater service to the country. He said Secondus emerged through a credible process which would further strengthen the bonds of unity in the party.

The governor noted that Secondus came into leadership with a track record of service and loyalty to the party, pointing out that the new party chairman and his executive committee would rebuild the PDP.

Wike described last Saturday’s convention as transparent, with a credible voting process.

He said PDP has been repositioned to serve as credible opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This election has been quite credible. It has been very transparent, done in the full glare of the world. We are prepared to be an opposition, as expected to the ruling party come 2019.”

On those who are still criticising the process, Wike expressed surprise that anyone would fault the process which created room for the exhibition of true democracy.

“If you have not done your homework well, you come forward to cry foul. It is surprising that even an election as organised as this, somebody will still cry.

“You have an examination and you don’t prepare but you expect to win,” Wike said.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Dr. Peter Odili and Wike led delegates from Rivers to vote in the hitch-free elections at the weekend, at the Eagle Square, in Abuja.

Rivers’ delegates included former ministers, members of the National Assembly, House of Assembly as well as national delegates.