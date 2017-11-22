2019: PDP, APC governors want Buhari to contest -Okorocha

By Chinelo Obogo, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project enjoys the support of most governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha, who spoke when leaders of the Democratic Youths Congress visited him, yesterday, at the

Government House, Owerri, disclosed that with the exception of two or three, other governors across party divide wanted Buhari to re-contest.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, quoted Okorocha as saying: “Most governors including all the South-East governors are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term whether PDP, APC or APGA, except one or two of the governors in the country who are not in support.

“I am a believer in Buhari and I made it clear years ago that if he is running for president I will not run. This is because I have seen a man that has the strength of character to lead this Nigeria at this moment of our history. There is no better president for Nigeria now other than President Buhari. He might not be the best president for Nigeria in 2023 or 2027, but for the Nigeria of today, he is the right man for the job. His fight against corruption takes an unusual character to execute. His style to end terrorism in the North East is again something that requires his personal character.

“Nigeria has come out of recession in the shortest period recorded in history and this is a testament to Buhari’s tenacity. And since I have resolved with my political family to shelve my ambition and support Buhari, I want to appeal to others to show such support to him.”

But in a swift reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismissed the claim that opposition governors were part of the Buhari reelection project.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye in a telephone interview said Okorocha was known for making false claims and urged Nigerians to disregard him.

The spokesman said the PDP governors were currently working with the party’s leadership to ensure that its national convention slated for December 9 is successful.

“Our governors are not part of the Buhari reelection plan. Rochas Okorocha has a penchant for telling lies. Nobody should take him serious.

Our governors cannot be working for Buhari’s reelection. How can they be working for Buhari. On what ground should they be working for Buhari’s reelection?” Adeyeye queried.

When asked to comments on statement by the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi asking President Buhari to seek reelection in 2019, he said, “I don’t want to talk about Dave Umahi, but what I am telling you is that our governors are not working for Buhari’s reelection.”

Also reacting, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose dismissed Okorocha’s claim as “mere comedy of error that shouldn’t be taken serious.”

He added: “The claims is akin to an idle talk of beer parlour mates who are fond of emitting careless comic statements to deliberately create comic relief in a tension soaked atmosphere.”

According to the chairman of the PDP Governorship Forum who spoke through his Special Adviser on New media and Communication, Lere Olayinka: “Buhari in the first place has not said he would contest in 2019 and so, you cannot be supporting what is not in existence.Why would PDP governors be supporting what is not there?”