2019: PDP, ADC, R-APC, others team up against Buhari

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s presidential poll.

The grand alliance christened Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) would field a single presidential candidate in 2019.

Former minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, who read the terms of the MoU, said before it was signed by the national chairmen of the 39 political parties, another MoU on how the presidential candidate would emerge will be signed at a later date.

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the grand alliance marked the beginning of concerted efforts by leaders of opposition political parties to rescue the country from the grip of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

Secondus said they were not afraid of whatever the government might do to scare them, noting that their resolve was strong. He urged Nigerians to take their destiny in their own hands and rally round the alliance.

“The grand alliance will be the beginning of efforts to rescue the country. The conquest of APC is known

to Nigeria. We are not afraid. Fear has disappeared. We are ready to go on until salvation is attained. It is time for us to come together. It is time to drop personal interest. My leaders, don’t worry about them, they will fail. Let them come to arrest. History is recording their actions. They have the federal might but we have the almighty God. We want to assure our people that we are coming stronger. We are ready for all elections, except they are not ready,” the PDP leader said.